Two Holiday Inn Club Vacations Resorts Receive Spirit of True Hospitality Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, announced today that its Sunset Cove Resort and Panama City Beach Resort received an IHG Hotels & Resorts Spirit of True Hospitality Award for its 2021 accomplishments.

Considered the most prestigious honor among IHG Hotels & Resorts properties and colleagues, the annual Spirit of True Hospitality Awards program acknowledges hotels across the Americas – including the U.S., Canada and Latin America – for exceptional performance among several key customer criteria, including cleanliness and overall customer service and satisfaction.

Spirit of True Hospitality Awards winners received scores of 90 or higher (out of 100) on Guest Room Cleanliness and Guest Love (satisfaction) surveys. Holiday Inn Club Vacations Sunset Cove and Panama City Beach Resorts were two of nearly 400 winners selected among nearly 4,300 mainstream, upscale and luxury hotels in the IHG Hotels & Resorts network across the Americas.

"We are very proud of the hard-working teams at our Sunset Cove and Panama City Beach Resorts for earning this award, as it reflects their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences to our owners and guests," said Thad Gregory, Senior Vice President of Resort Operations at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "These resorts have been favorites among our owners and Club members for years. While each destination offers its own unique experience, both resorts are perfect for families seeking a scenic beach getaway with plenty of local activities to enjoy."

Situated on Marco Island, next to the city of Naples, Florida, Sunset Cove Resort overlooks the Gulf of Mexico and features three-bedroom Signature Collection villas, the Company's luxury product. In addition to its beaches and parks, Marco Island is known for its abundance of outdoor activities, such as golfing, fishing and boating.

Located on Florida's Emerald Coast, Panama City Beach Resort is a beachside property that offers direct beach access and waterfront views of the Gulf in all its accommodations. Panama City Beach is a popular beach town with numerous family-friendly attractions, well-known events and festivals throughout the year and a vibrant nightlife.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts, 7,900 villas in 14 U.S. states and more than 365,000 timeshare owners, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the Company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the Company has maintained the core family values true to its majority ownership by the Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

