PNY and SmartCow Join Forces to Offer AI Edge Solutions for Smart Cities

The strategic partnership strengthens PNY's position as a global provider of electronic solutions for high-growth markets with real-world AI solutions from SmartCow for industry-leading smart city development

MÉRIGNAC, France and ST. JULIANS, Malta, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PNY Technologies , a global supplier of components and solutions for the artificial intelligence, HPC, Data centre and professional visualisation markets, and SmartCow , an AI engineering company specialising in video analytics and AIoT devices, announced a strategic partnership to bring AI smart city solutions and support development throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

For more than 35 years, PNY has been a leader in the artificial intelligence market through strong partnerships with innovative technology companies, such as NVIDIA. Through this partnership, PNY will gain access to streamlined, comprehensive smart city infrastructure and AI applications and hardware from SmartCow, enabling PNY to strengthen its position as a global provider of artificial intelligence solutions and accelerate the digital transformation of cities globally. In addition to its technical expertise, PNY also provides partners with an unprecedented level of pre-sales and logistical support to help them better understand the solutions.

"Small and large urban cities are changing, giving way to smart cities. Finding a suitable partner to support the networking for all our smart cities projects is mission-critical for executing this type of work at scale," said Jérôme Bélan, CEO at PNY Technologies. "In practice, smart city implementation is complicated and demands certain requirements. SmartCow immediately stood out as the best partner given its rich experience in building smart city applications, with expertise in both hardware and software. Working with its technologies leveraging both 5G and edge computing will provide us with an optimal network and real-time interconnectivity between urban elements, individuals, connected objects and public authorities, enabling us to bring our developments to life to benefit cities across the globe."

Unlike other smart city solutions, the offerings from PNY and SmartCow are proven to perform optimally while reducing complexities and development time.

"SmartCow's mission is to develop an ever-growing AIoT ecosystem that simplifies and improves the lives and work of individuals and organisations around the world," said Ravi Kiran, CEO and founder of SmartCow. "Technology can multiply possibilities and deliver solutions that benefit everyone. "We are excited to be developing additional AI projects and building more smart cities for our clients, alongside the PNY team. Our AI algorithms, intelligence systems and resulting insights help PNY customers make informed decisions and build systems that enable productive, useful, safe and healthy lifestyles."

Smart City Solutions from SmartCow:

SmartCam : This AI-enabled camera has the ability to control object detection, sensor fusion, traffic analysis, and trajectory tracing algorithms that are essential for the next-generation's workload. Based on the NVIDIA Metropolis software, SmartCam leverages the powerful capabilities of NVIDIA Jetson artificial intelligence platforms, the leading platform for autonomous machines and embedded applications. Compact and robust, SmartCam can be deployed indoors to monitor production lines or even study customer habits (e.g. measuring consumer traffic at certain times). It can also be used outdoors, to detect security breaches, (e.g. identifying firearms in airports, train stations, and ports), and monitor road traffic.



Apollo Development Kit : This artificial intelligence development kit allows developers to create and build applications that transform everyday life including digital transformation of conference rooms and self-service counters in airports. Apollo will enable users to create conversational edge computing applications. It features the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX GPU, which includes several SDKs such as Embedded Riva, JetPack and DeepStream, to enable seamless evaluation of AV AI models rather than activating peripherals and to ensure successful system integration.



CityStation : This AIoT platform can measure the weather and atmospheric conditions of a defined area. CityStation is also a video analytics processor capable of running powerful artificial intelligence models on real-time video streams from 5MP or 4K in-car cameras. With its unmatched processing performance, CityStation is the ultimate solution for smart city applications. It can monitor air quality, weather conditions, traffic, face and object recognition and security investigations (forensics). This makes it the ultimate solution for smart cities, aerospace and defence applications, as well as industrial environments requiring support for extreme temperatures. This device allows a large amount of data to be collected in the city by combining camera and software (data is displayed in a dashboard).

About PNY Technologies:

For over 35 years and thanks to strong partnerships with technology innovation companies as NVIDIA, PNY represents a real success story of a company leading the EMEA Graphics, HPC and AI computing market.

Providing engineers, researchers and visualization clients with cutting-edge NVIDIA Professional Vizualisation, NVIDIA TESLA and NVIDIA DGX solutions, PNY understands the needs of its clients, offering professional technical support and a constant commitment to customer satisfaction.

PNY proposes a full spectrum of GPUs and SSDs but also complete Servers for compute, storage and network certified for all VDI, HPC and AI environments.

Headquartered in New Jersey (USA), Bordeaux (FR) and Dubai (UAE), PNY maintains facilities in North America, EMEA, India and Asia.

For more information, please visit, https://www.pny.com/en-eu/ , and join the conversion on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About SmartCow:

Established in 2016, SmartCow is an end-to-end AI engineering company that builds hardware and software products for AI applications used by the defence industry, in smart cities and industry 4.0. Strategic partners include NVIDIA and PNY. The company is located in Malta, India and Taiwan and is expanding to Italy, France and Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.smartcow.ai , and join the conversation on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Press Contacts:

Open2Europe for PNY / Anastasia Etienne

+33 (0) 1 55 02 14 78

a.etienne@open2europe.com

Clarity Global for SmartCow / Jocelynn Stidham

smartcow@clarity.global

