Naturepedic Wins Good Housekeeping 2022 Bedding Award

Naturepedic's EOS® Classic Organic Mattress received an esteemed award for its customizable design and personalized sleep options.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, leading GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE-certified nontoxic mattress and bedding brand, is thrilled to announce its EOS® (Ergonomic Organic Sleep) Classic Organic Mattress has been selected as the "Cutting Edge Customization" winner in the Incomparable Mattress category for Good Housekeeping's 2022 Best Bedding Awards. This is the second year in a row that a unique EOS customizable organic mattress has received a prestigious bedding award from Good Housekeeping.

Good Housekeeping scientists, material engineers and home editors evaluated hundreds of bedding items in the GH Lab, testing for aspects like quality, innovation, convenience, value and sustainability. Outside the Lab, more than 500 at-home sleep testers evaluated the products this year. Consumer testers scored products on comfort, support, temperature regulation, ease of use, and appearance.

The Naturepedic EOS® Classic Organic Mattress was picked for its unique, customizable design, its use of organic, nontoxic materials, and because of the modular design that conveniently arrives in multiple boxes for assembly. Its innovative, multi-layered zipper design adds convenience, flexibility, and longevity, allowing customers to swap out firmness layers for a different sleep experience at any point in time as preferences and lifestyles change. The EOS® Classic can be customized on each side of the bed to suit individual comfort preferences, ranging from extra firm to plush, giving the consumer five choices on one side, and five different choices on the other side. Additionally and designed never to be replaced, the inventive EOS® mattress concept is ultimately the most sustainable on the market, saving a significant number of discarded mattresses from landfills.

Good Housekeeping's testers loved the personalization and motion isolation that the EOSÒ Classic offered. One tester noted, "I love that it's organic and I'm not sleeping on a bed of chemicals."

Made with certified organic cotton, latex and wool along with adhesive-free encased coils and plant-based PLA, the EOS® Classic is handcrafted in the USA, utilizing healthier, safer materials. This eliminates the need for flame retardant chemicals or barriers while still passing all government flammability requirements, along with other questionable chemicals and materials found in conventional mattresses such as polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, GMOs, glues/adhesives, and other questionable materials or chemicals that do not meet their standards.

In a study conducted earlier this year with 800 adults to determine how sleeping separately or together impacts their relationship, over 40% of couples who share a bed reported that sleep issues, like mattress comfort and motion transfer, have caused them to question their relationship.

"The EOS® Classic, part of the Naturepedic EOS Series, changes people's lives," comments Arin Schultz, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic, "Being able to take control of their own sleep comfort, independently of their sleep partner certainly reduces stress and improves sleep quality," he adds, "To have our EOS® organic mattresses recognized by Good Housekeeping, one of the most reputable and prestigious organizations in the country, two years in a row is especially gratifying."

Leading the organic mattress revolution for over 18 years, all Naturepedic mattress products for babies, kids, and adults, are certified organic by GOTS and certified non-toxic by MADE SAFE. They are also certified to the GREENGUARD Gold and UL Formaldehyde-Free standards and eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace. All Naturepedic products meet organic (and non-toxic) standards.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

