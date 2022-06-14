MooVita Introduces Latest ADAS Innovations in its MooBox Technology, Powered by Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo

SINGAPORE and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MooVita Pte Ltd, a high-tech company that designs and deploys roadworthy autonomous driving solutions in urban cities worldwide, announced the newest iteration of its proprietary MooBox technology, including its latest state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions. MooBox's ADAS capabilities are powered by the "Hailo-8™ edge-AI Processor," developed by leading AI chipmaker Hailo .

MooBox - Driver Behaviour Monitoring Analysis System (PRNewswire)

The new MooBox comes with cutting-edge ADAS features, including Pedestrian and Vehicle Collision Warning and Avoidance, Lane Keep Warning and Assist, Speed Limit Warning and Control, and Driver Behavior and Attention Monitoring.

MooBox combines both ADAS features and its Fleet Management System (FMS) interface to create monitoring diagnostics of a vehicle's health in a fan-less and compact design. The enhanced capabilities allow both public transportation and private-owned vehicles to be operationally efficient. This enhancement can also assist with fleet-wide management for commercial fleets.

The Hailo-8™ edge AI processor features up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) to optimize demanding edge workloads for on-road vision and telematics applications. When implemented, Hailo's chip enables high processing power and low latency throughout the device, while maintaining industry-leading efficiency and scalability. These AI processing advancements are uniquely capable of supporting the demanding Deep Learning applications offered by the MooBox technology.

"Increasing safety, preserving vehicular integrity, and reducing supply chain downtime are some of the challenges transportation logistics providers are currently facing. Our improved, state-of-the-art platform significantly increases operational efficiency for fleet operators," said Anthony Wong, CTO of MooVita. "By providing telematics data regarding driver behavior, vehicle health, and real-time vehicle geolocation, MooBox can be used to make informed decisions that lead to greater safety, improved driving experience, and better route optimization, as well as reduced fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The improved MooBox is the beginning of a new era of incredibly power-efficient, customizable, and highly scalable ADAS that can transform any conventional vehicle into a smart vehicle. It even allows for data on driver behavior, vehicle health, and vehicle usage to be easily retrieved for risk assessment and powerful insights for FMS operations."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a leading automotive technology company that specializes in providing advanced ADAS features for any vehicle, paving the way towards a fully autonomous future," said Orr Danon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hailo. "MooVita is bringing an unprecedented level of convenience, comfort, and safety to a car or fleet near you, and we are excited to be a part of that automotive revolution."

MooVita meticulously curates smart mobility solutions to roadworthy autonomous vehicles for urban municipalities worldwide. The company has proudly been doing so since 2016. Today, being one of the pioneers to fight for a paradigm shift in mobility, we transform existing infrastructure fleets into autonomous modes for multitudinous driving conditions and offer different modes of applications to ADAS.

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor reimagines traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. Supported by its Hailo-8™ M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules, the deep learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a wide variety of sectors including automotive, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail.

