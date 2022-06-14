Allied Industrial Partners Announces Investment in Waste Eliminator

$150 million in additional capital will help expand the waste and recycling platform

HOUSTON and ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP"), an industrial-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Waste Eliminator, LLC ("Waste Eliminator" or the "Company"), a leading regional provider of solid waste hauling, disposal and recycling services for commercial and industrial waste generators throughout Metro-Atlanta. The Company will continue to be led by its founder and CEO Wes Turner, who along with others on the management team, will be investing alongside AIP. Together, AIP and management have committed more than $150 million in capital to grow the platform. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Waste Eliminator maintains a tenured position as a market leader of critical, turn-key waste management and recycling solutions for large commercial, industrial and government clients. With two state-of-the-art material recovery facilities, the Company is the premier provider of recycling services in Metro-Atlanta and is the go-to service provider for assisting a diverse set of clients in achieving their sustainability goals.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wes and his team on the Company's next stage of growth," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of AIP. "We already have two in market acquisitions underway, which will add important disposal and treatment infrastructure assets to the platform. We have started to transform Waste Eliminator into one of the largest privately held waste management companies in Metro-Atlanta, one built around economically dealing with waste streams in ways that maximize beneficial re-use."

"We viewed AIP as the right partner for our next chapter due to their culture, collective backgrounds, and impressive track record," said Mr. Turner. "With AIP's resources and relationships, we are confident that we will be able to quickly scale the business and expand our service offering to assist our customers with achieving their sustainability goals."

AIP applies a thematic investment approach focused on defensive industrial businesses that are poised for continuous growth. The critical nature of Waste Eliminator's services, coupled with the tailwinds associated with beneficial waste re-use and corporate sustainability initiatives, make Waste Eliminator an ideal platform for accelerated growth.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019 by an experienced group of operating executives and investment professionals, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is an operationally focused lower-middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within defensive industrial subsectors, including industrial services, niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, waste management, environmental services, and critical infrastructure services. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

About Waste Eliminator

Waste Eliminator is a premier, full-service provider of waste collection, storage, removal, hauling, and recycling and landfill services to industrial and large commercial businesses and governmental entities across Metro-Atlanta. With state-of-the-art recycling capabilities, technology and equipment, and an impressive collection fleet, Waste Eliminator offers unparalleled service and can assist customers across the entire waste stream. For more information, visit www.wasteeliminator.com.

