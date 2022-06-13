UT's Haslam Undergraduate Supply Chain Program Rises to No. 2 in Distinguished Gartner Ranking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The undergraduate supply chain management program in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business rose four places, from No. 6 to No. 2, in Gartner's 2022 rankings of top North American undergraduate supply chain management programs. This marks 11 years running that the program has ranked in Gartner's top 10.

Lane Morris , associate dean of undergraduate studies and student affairs and Ergen Professor in Business, said it was an honor for Haslam to be recognized by Gartner as one of the top programs in North America during every year of the ranking's history.

"We are proud of our faculty and students' impact on the industry," Morris said. "Through our faculty's commitment and leadership and our students' capabilities, the college is helping organizations across the continent shape and influence the future of supply chain management."

Gartner, Inc, is a highly respected technological research and consulting firm based in Stamford, Connecticut. Supply chain leaders use its rankings to identify programs best equipped to support their growing talent needs. Gartner noted that beyond standard curricula, supply chain leaders must look at such factors as programs' investment in experiential learning and diversity, equity and inclusion. Also, they should examine whether programs are accounting for the industry challenges uncovered during the Covid-19 pandemic by including risk and sustainability elements in their curricula.

"Our department has worked for years to establish a broad, integrated supply chain management curriculum that keeps abreast of ongoing developments in supply chain management and provides students with both extensive knowledge of the industry and a strong foundation of practical skills," John Bell , head of the department and Gerald T. Niedert Professor in Supply Chain Management, said. "This ranking indicates that those efforts are moving the program in the right direction."

Gartner's rankings are based on surveys of supply chain programs at universities in the U.S. and Canada. In total, 55 undergraduate programs provided complete responses. The final ranking of the programs is based on a composite score of three categories including program scope, industry value and program size.

About Haslam's Department of Supply Chain Management

The Haslam College of Business has one of the most comprehensive, forward-thinking and highly regarded supply chain programs in the world. U.S. News & World Report and Gartner consistently rank it among the top five programs. An advisory board of more than 40 industry professionals informs its curriculum, and students develop applied skills to help improve organizational performance through supply chain management.

