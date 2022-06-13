'The Sandbox' Metaverse Agency PANGU Announces June 14 'PANGU ECOLAND' Exclusive NFT Drop

HONG KONG, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Asia Metaverse development solutions provider and officially appointed metaverse agency of The Sandbox, PANGU by Kenal ("PANGU"), today announced they will be launching the 'PANGU ECOLAND' NFT drop starting June 14th. NFT enthusiasts will be able to browse 30 high-quality assets from the PANGU ECOLAND experience that will be available exclusively on The Sandbox.

PANGU and broader reach

Aside from being the official Metaverse Agency of The Sandbox, PANGU provides Metaverse centric strategic planning, business development and marketing solutions, NFTs and trading, gaming and social experience creation. The company's reach also expands into environmental sustainability, social engagement, education, NGOs and charity through themed interactions and asset creation.

PANGU ECOLAND exclusive NFT drop

Today's announcement of the PANGU ECOLAND NFT drop taps into the company's stated belief in environmental sustainability and its environmental awareness themed eco-land in The Sandbox Metaverse. The PANGU ECOLAND will have its first NFT drop on June 14th with the 30 high quality assets from the PANGU ECOLAND experience available exclusively on The Sandbox.

PANGU will also be announcing more NFTs and further expansion of the PANGU ECOLAND experience for NFT collectors to look forward to in the near future.

About PANGU & the Kenal Group

PANGU by Kenal is the Web3.0/Metaverse agency branch of the Kenal Group, a comprehensive creative agency providing all-rounded marketing solutions since 2008.

PANGU by Kenal is the new branch, providing a one-stop solution into the Web3.0 and Metaverse platform. Growing at an exponential pace, PANGU has already been recognised as the Metaverse Agency of The Sandbox Game, offering services from planning, creating and crafting unique experience and digital assets for our clients.

