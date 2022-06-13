Rebuilding Together and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Launch National Partnership to Provide Home Repairs and Essential Items to Homeowners in Need

Kickoff event with local affiliate Rebuilding Together North Jersey to support NJ-based homeowners in need

RINGWOOD, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together, the leading national nonprofit organization with a vision to ensure safe and healthy homes and communities for everyone, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the foremost omnichannel retailer for home, baby and wellness products today announced a partnership to provide no-cost home repairs and essential household items for local neighbors in need in communities across the country. The partnership kicked off in Ringwood, NJ today with Associates representing local Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values stores, as well as from corporate headquarters in Union, N.J., volunteering in support of several local homeowners.

Rebuilding Together and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Launch National Partnership to Provide Home Repairs and Essential Items to Homeowners in Need (PRNewswire)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is partnering with Rebuilding Together as part of its ongoing initiative to provide a sense of home to the people and communities they serve. Along with providing critical home repairs to improve safety, increase accessibility and help neighbors remain where they feel most at home, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is donating household items – including kitchen and dining ware, bedding, bathroom towels, home décor and wellness items – to further support homeowners' needs.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will support more than 25 projects nationwide this year, helping neighbors across the country receive quality critical home repairs at no cost to them and allowing them to remain safe and healthy in their homes. Project volunteers will be locally based Associates from the company's Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Harmon Face Values and Decorist retail banners.

"We believe now more than ever that creating a sense of home is critical for the well-being of both individuals and the communities we serve," said Mark Tritton, President and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. "By joining forces with Rebuilding Together to invest in revitalizing homes across the country, we can support homeowners in need and enable our Associates to create an impact where they live and work."

Neighbors receiving repairs include Lucy, a retired school bus driver who shares her 160-year-old home with six family members and is in dire need of repairs, and Kelly, a schoolteacher who serves as the sole caregiver for her husband, mother and two adult children. Key repair highlights will include roof repairs for Lucy and a new refrigerator for Kelly, who must store insulin to meet her husband's health needs.

"Rebuilding Together's mission to repair homes and revitalize communities is more critical than ever before as the nation faces a devastating housing crisis," said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO, Rebuilding Together. "We're incredibly grateful to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for their partnership and look forward to making a difference together in New Jersey and nationwide."

Rebuilding Together and its affiliates have over 30 years of experience providing services to neighbors in need so they can age safely in place, live independently, preserve generational wealth and remain in the communities they love. The repairs are provided at no cost to neighbors who are often faced with diminishing resources. Over time, deferred home maintenance can cause significant potential health hazards, like risk of injury due to falling, and lead to crumbling foundations, sagging roofs and windows and doors that can't be secured.

Today's event was made possible by Rebuilding Together North Jersey, an affiliate that serves Bergen and Passaic Counties.

About Rebuilding Together:

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org .

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

