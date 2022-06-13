PRA Group Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner for 2 Categories in the 2022 American Business Awards®

Nonperforming Loan Purchaser Recognized for COVID-19 Response and CSR Achievements

NORFOLK, Va., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans was named the winner of two Bronze Stevie® Awards in the Most Valuable Corporate COVID-19 Response and Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year categories in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including everything from Startup of the Year to Thought Leader of the Year, among others. PRA Group was nominated for both its COVID-19 response and exceptional CSR program.

PRA Group's COVID-19 response was characterized by constant communication between executives and employees, intensive safety measures, an employee vaccine clinic and a vaccination lottery.

Judges noted, "It is inspiring to hear of the quick and much needed response companies such as PRA Group undertook to protect their employees and ensure smooth business operations. Not only by focusing on the internal challenges, but also by boosting vaccine rates, which has a far-reaching impact in our society. I hope others look towards companies like PRA Group for guidance on how they can help our world move forward."

The company's CSR program encompassed donating an additional $250,000 in honor of the company's 25th anniversary through an employee-led non-profit initiative, giving over $1.7 million to charitable causes worldwide and finding ways for its employees to stay involved in the community virtually. Judges applauded PRA Group's creative ways of supporting worthy organizations, while simultaneously empowering employees.

"It is a great honor to be recognized for not one, but two categories of the Stevies," said PRA Group President and CEO Kevin Stevenson. "It all comes back to our employees, who have supported one another, our customers and our communities in incredible ways through the past few challenging years. I would like to thank every single one of them for partnering with us in making an impact by doing things the right way, for the right reasons, with a long-term focus."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York today, Monday, June 13.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 961-3525

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:

Pete Graham

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(757) 431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

