Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Puts a Unique Twist on Traditional Father's Day Gifts

Dads Can Sport Limited Edition Pie-Themed Ties, Socks & Hats

ATLANTA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery just released the best gift option for your pie-obsessed dad. And, if you're lucky—you can snag it for free this Father's Day.

Perkins Father's Day Prize Pack (PRNewswire)

Every year for Father's Day, Perkins bakes thousands of pies that are gifted to dads across the country. This year, with a nod to the classic "dad starter pack" and standard Father's Day presents, Perkins created a line of pie-decorated accessories. The brand is giving away colorful ties, socks and hats, featuring three of Perkins most popular pies, to fans.

Each day from June 13-19, Perkins will feature a new giveaway through its Facebook and Instagram pages. Winners will be selected to receive a "Perkins Father's Day Prize Pack," which makes for the ultimate compliment to any one of Perkins 10 pie varieties. These delicious pies, the perfect dessert for a family meal, can be ordered in advance of Father's Day at PerkinsToGo.com.

"Your dad's favorite pie from Perkins is the perfect gift this Father's Day," said Joe Artime, Chief Marketing Officer at Perkins. "But for our guests who also want to give Dad a traditional Father's Day present, we have them covered with these gifts that are available exclusively via our social channels."

If you're looking to win these dad-approved ties, socks or hats, visit the @eatatperkins social pages starting on June 13th and follow the day's prompt, which may include commenting your dad's favorite Perkins pie flavor, go-to karaoke song, dad joke and more. This exclusive merch line, featuring Perkins Chocolate French Silk, Lemon Meringue, and Wildberry pies, is only around for a limited time, so enter your dad for a chance to win before it's too late.

To order your favorite breakfast, fresh-baked pie and more, visit the Perkins website or access the Bakery by Perkins menu on your DoorDash, UberEats, or Grubhub app for a hassle-free delivery.

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has grown to 290 company-owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada.

Starting with dozens of pancake and waffle options, Perkins expansive menu includes other breakfast favorites like omelets and benedicts, and with breakfast served all day, people can get exactly what they want with their signature Build Your Own Breakfast. Other menu items include hearty homestyle entrees like juicy burgers, scrumptious skillet dinners and a wide selection of soups and salads, as well as our Bottomless Pot of Coffee®.

Perkins iconic in-store bakery offers a wide selection of fresh-baked fruit pies, cream pies, and other treats like decadent Cinnamon Rolls, fudge brownies, cookies, and our signature Mammoth Muffins®. All of Perkins menu and Bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com.

Perkins takes great pride in our service and experience, embracing a "Kindness Served Daily" philosophy. As a leading full-service concept within the FSR space, Perkins continues to grow its corporate presence and with multi-unit franchise operators by offering a number of flexible build options.

To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit www.perkinsfranchising.com/.

