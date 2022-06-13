INTROHIVE TO HOST WEBINAR FEATURING INDUSTRY ANALYST ANTHONY MCPARTLIN: B2B Vital Signs & The Science of Sales

Register today to learn how modern sales tech is empowering revenue teams to be insight-driven

FREDERICTON, NB, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the fastest growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, will be hosting a webinar at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. EST tomorrow, Tuesday June 14th, featuring Forrester Industry Analyst, Anthony McPartlin, titled "B2B Vital Signs & The Science of Sales." McPartlin will share how modern sales tech is empowering revenue teams to be insight-driven. Hosted by Introhive's Global Head of Industry Strategy, Jeffery Parrish , this informational session will highlight ways business and technology sales, business development, and revenue operations leaders can harness insights to optimize both seller performance and buyer experience.

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world (PRNewswire)

Historically, revenue teams have relied on lagging indicators and intuition in their sales approach, resulting in an unpredictable, reactive go to market motion. It's time to enter a new era where sales technology is evolving to support modern revenue teams with increased accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness.

Register for this engaging webinar here to learn the following:

How to capture and transform buyer engagement data into actionable insights

The types of insights that can be emitted and actioned

How to evaluate the vendor landscape and identify the technology that is right for your organization

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, with the single largest deployment of its kind in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards, 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

For Introhive

5104999746

renee@philosophypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Introhive