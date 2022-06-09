World leading organisations support IAF's global certificate database

SYDNEY, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Accreditation Forum (IAF) established a global certificate database to help industry and regulators verify valid accredited certifications across the globe.

https://www.iafcertsearch.org/

Supporters include : https://www.iafcertsearch.org/letters-of-support

3M, AIRBUS, DUPONT, S&P Global, AT&T, Marsh, SATAIR, NUPRESS, EcoVadis, Givvable, Trust Your Supplier, CRIF, FIFO Capital, Givvable, SFDA, US DOE, UNIDO, Natural Resources Canada, IEA - International Energy Agency, IATF - International Automotive Task Force, IAQG - International Aerospace Quality Group, GATAN, Global Harmonization Working Party, Clean Energy Ministerial, Consip, Dental Trade Alliance, ISO Technical Committee, Material Exchange, Quest Forum, EFAC, ABCB, Gattorna Alignment.

IAF CertSearch, currently includes around 650,000 valid Management System certifications from over 150 economies which represent approximately 40% of Management System certifications globally.

World leading organisations have written to the IAF to encourage IAF members to support mandatory uploading of accredited certifications to the database so that it's 100% populated which will provide industry with a reliable and efficient means of verifying the validity of certifications across supply chains and borders. Strong interest has been received from companies seeking to verify ESG related certifications across the globe as they implement net zero strategies i.e. ISO 14001 Environmental Management, ISO 50,001 Energy Management.

IAF members will vote whether or not certification bodies will be required to upload all valid certifications to the database for the purpose of verification on July 4th 2022. IAF has conducted thorough market research to understand the level of interest from industry. So far over 10,000 organisations have participated in surveys indicating overwhelming support for the database to be 100% populated.

People who wish to provide feedback can participate in a 3 questions survey

https://forms.gle/xGmSi9JnxFVdhkM89

Or write letters of support to info@iafcertsearch.org

Supporter Quotes

"On behalf of 3M, I am writing to express our support for mandatory participation in the IAF's global certification database IAFCertSearch. We believe IAFCertSearch is a tool which is greatly needed for effective international and domestic commercial transactions. Whilst the database operates well, it does not include all certifications and therefore cannot be relied upon"

Ranjit Thakur, 3M

Dir, Global Disruptive Technology & Energy Management

"Global trade relies on swift exchange of digital information. Complex global supply chains are commonplace in today's world and so buyers and suppliers expect that certification bodies and accreditation bodies will work together to facilitate digital verification of accredited certification."

Crystal Sharp, DuPont

Global Quality Manager, Dupont

"To ensure that accreditation remains relevant and valuable in this modern world and to reduce technical barriers to trade, we urge you to support the proposal to make the IAF CertSearch Database a mandatory requirement for all certification bodies"

Thomas Kaiser, AIRBUS

Supply Chain & Quality Manager

"In these extraordinary times, we write to you to call for urgent actions to support essential changes to the IAF CertSearch database. "

Beth Ford , AT&T Services, Inc.

Sr. Sourcing Manager

"If IAF's global certificate database is fully populated, accurate and reliable S&P Global can use it to verify ESG related certifications and use this information to support ESG ratings produced by S&P Global ensuring that organisations are recognised for meeting such standards "

Kevin Bourne S&P Global Sustainable1

Managing Director, Head of Investment Research

"IAF's global certificate database is a tool which is greatly needed for the insurance sector; however it can only be used if it is accurate and reliable, therefore it must include all certifications globally."

Paul Johnson, Marsh

Head of Marsh Advisory, Pacific

Why is IAF CertSearch important?

· It helps to facilitate the verification of valid accredited MS certifications around the world, supporting domestic and international trade.

· It helps industry and regulators gain transparency across their global supply chains and networks, reducing risk, improving compliance and governance.

· It improves integrity, awareness, trust and value of accreditation whilst preventing fraudulent and counterfeit certificates.

With over 2,500 certification bodies and 71 IAF MLA signatory accreditation bodies globally, validation of certifications across supply chains can be difficult. The aggregation of certification data in one global database - IAFCertSearch - makes the validation process simple and efficient.

The database also helps organizations demonstrate that organizations in their supply chains meet environmental, social, and governance standards. Verifiers can create watch lists and be alerted if there is a change to the status of a certificate, creating real time information to verifiers, helping them to manage risk across their supply chain or portfolio.

About the IAF

IAF is an association of like-minded organizations dedicated to reducing risk for businesses and its customers by assuring them that accredited certificates may be relied on around the world.

"Certified once, accepted everywhere".

Contact information

info@iafcertsearch.org

Media fact sheet:

IAF Database statistics as at 6th of June 2022

648,716 valid accredited certifications

1,230 active Certification Bodies

70 active IAF MLA Signatory Accreditation Bodies

Certifications from 162 economies

Popular standards

Key Industries: food supply, agriculture, medical, pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing

More information

About

https://www.iafcertsearch.org/about/iaf-certsearch

Letters of support

https://www.iafcertsearch.org/letters-of-support

IAF website

https://www.iaf.nu/

View original content:

SOURCE The International Accreditation Forum