Unblu Announces Integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform to Offer Conversational Solutions

Financial Institutions can now access Unblu's Conversational Platform via the Q2 Innovation Studio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unblu Corp. , the modern conversational platform for financial institutions, today announced its integration with Q2's digital banking platform. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. Through the integration, via Q2's Partner Accelerator Program, part of the Q2 Innovation Studio , Unblu is now making its conversational platform available within Q2's digital banking platform, enabling financial institutions to provide a humanized, digital in-person experience. Unblu will offer Q2 customers a pre-enabled platform that allows them to text, talk or collaborate securely with their clients to deliver meaningful advice via their existing digital channels.

Unblu will offer Q2 customers a conversational platform that lets them collaborate securely with their clients

"Digital experiences have become high stakes. Getting digital transformation right is critical," said Lisa Merrill Joseph, President of Unblu, America. "The Q2 Innovation Studio enables companies to innovate faster and compress time-to-deployment. It's allowed us to develop a standard integration of Q2 and Unblu that enables FIs who want to leverage Unblu inside the Q2 platform to accelerate digital transformation, reduce costs and ultimately become more agile. We are delighted to be a part of Q2's vision to support best-in-class digital banking experiences."

The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program allows financial services companies to leverage the Q2 SDK and create standard integrations of their technology to the Q2 digital banking platform. Financial institutions can work with these partners to purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy the standardized integrations to their account holders.

About Unblu

Unblu provides financial institutions worldwide with the best technology to enrich the digital experience of their customers and members by extending their touch points and collaboration capabilities in a secure environment. 160+ financial institutions have implemented our conversational platform, from banks, credit unions and fintechs to insurance and tax-relief firms. To learn more, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @Unblu or visit www.unblu.com

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

