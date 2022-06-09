Target Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by 20 Percent

MINNEAPOLIS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share, a 20% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 90 cents. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 17, 2022. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 220th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2022 is on track to be the 51st consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

