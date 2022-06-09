How ViaBTC, a Pool Founded 6 Years ago, Continues to Rank Top Globally by Hashrates

HONG KONG, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the BTC hashrate has reached a new high. The previous record was 248.11EH/s, which was exceeded when the hashrate figure peaked at 254.77EH/s this month.

Despite sluggish market conditions in 2022, the interest in mining remains unabated. In addition, as more people joined the mining community, the BTC hashrate kept going up, and the difficulty also soared. Running low hashrates, individual miners are becoming less competitive, yet the advent of mining pools brought them a ray of hope and also revolutionized conventional mining models.

(PRNewswire)

Of the many pools that have popped up, ViaBTC Pool has left miners with a deep impression. In 2021, some countries cracked down on BTC mining, and many pools went out of business as a result. However, the strict policies didn't hurt ViaBTC's BTC hashrate. Instead, it has ranked 1st for a while thanks to the pool's globally distributed business model and the recognition from global miners.

As a pool founded in 2016, ViaBTC managed to survive and record world-leading hashrates all thanks to the following factors:

I. A strong team

To create a stable mining environment, the ViaBTC team has deployed nodes all over the world to match miners with the nearest node, which minimizes delays and makes the mining network stabler. So far, ViaBTC remains the pool with the lowest orphan rate in the entire industry, which shows the strength of its team.

At ViaBTC, over 60% of the staff are members of the product and R&D teams, the primary members of which are all seasoned developers from world-renowned Internet-based companies. Led by ViaBTC's founder Haipo Yang, the team has continued to upgrade and improve the pool. As it keeps the pool secure and stable, the R&D team has introduced more versatile products and features and built a full set of matching tools.

II. Innovation

To address existing flaws of the mining industry, ViaBTC Pool has rolled out many innovative products. For instance, the pool invented PPS+, which was the first payment method of its kind in the industry, and created Transaction Accelerator, also a unique product. Plus, it is also the first pool to support "Convert Now". These products have not only improved the mining revenue but also solved the problem of congested transactions under extreme market conditions. Meanwhile, the hourly pay of mining revenue effectively avoids risks arising from price fluctuations.

III. A well-established blockchain ecosystem

ViaBTC has been trying to build an all-encompassing blockchain ecosystem that integrates products, tools, and investment. In addition to ViaBTC Pool, the group now also boasts other four key business segments, including CoinEx Exchange, ViaWallet, CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC), and ViaBTC Capital, which makes it one of the best-established blockchain firms out there.

Relying on its strong ecosystem, ViaBTC has simplified the tedious process that goes from crypto mining to transaction and circulation. When withdrawing cryptos from ViaBTC Pool to CoinEx Exchange, miners do not have to pay any fees, and withdrawals arrive in real time. Moreover, Staking, a built-in service of ViaWallet, provides miners with all kinds of different ways to preserve the value of their assets in an extended bear market.

Thanks to these advantages, ViaBTC Pool has been able to stand out from its rivals amidst intense competition as one of the most popular pools among miners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ViaBTC