ControlUp Delivers Industry-Leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Platform

Holistic Platform Now Includes New Unified Communications and SaaS Monitoring Capabilities Giving IT Teams Greater Visibility to Support Employees, Increase Productivity, and Reduce the Cost of IT Operations for Today's Work-From-Anywhere (WFA) World

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience ( DEX ) management, today one of the first platforms to provide a holistic approach to unified communications insights, user sentiment analysis, and advanced SaaS monitoring to help IT teams make smarter decisions when supporting work-from-anywhere (WFA) employees. These expanded capabilities reduce the cost of IT operations by examining the performance, availability, and productivity of multiple, disconnected solutions in support of industries–such as healthcare, insurance, retail, finance, and technology companies–around the globe.

"A top issue IT admins are struggling with today is unified communications. With 80 percent of our enterprise customers using Microsoft Teams and other unified communications tools to perform their jobs daily, it was imperative to have a more holistic solution that gives IT greater control from one platform to resolve issues with greater speed and accuracy," said Yoni Avital, COO, and Co-founder, ControlUp. "The ability to access granular details about where and why problems exist and address them proactively is a gamechanger."

With 65 percent of IT service desks already experiencing heightened levels of stress and burnout, growing service desk tickets and the lack of visibility into unified communication tools and SaaS applications are only making the problem worse. By investing in DEX management tools, companies can reduce IT spend while improving the experience for both IT teams and employees. A recent Forrester Total Economic Impact Study found a 238 percent ROI and a payback within the first six months for customers who use ControlUp's platform. ControlUp's expanded solution now includes monitoring and optimization for:

Unified Communications: Provides usage insights and the ability to pinpoint the root cause of problems employees experience when they use tools like Microsoft Teams.

SaaS and Web Applications: Gives full visibility into the performance and availability of SaaS applications with proactive alerting so IT teams can get in front of issues before the service desk phone starts ringing.

User Sentiment: Collects data about employee experiences to help IT teams maximize productivity and satisfaction while removing the need for additional survey tools.

Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD): Delivers real-time visibility into key metrics for one of the fastest growing Desktop as a Service (DaaS) platforms.

Today's WFA experience is made more difficult by the use of a variety of technologies employees leverage every day as they work remotely. The tools enterprises traditionally used were not designed to support the WFA experience. With ControlUp, companies are meeting the needs of this changing world as demonstrated by over 35 Gartner Peer Insights™ reviews with an average of 4.8 stars.

"Before now, monitoring outside services like Microsoft Teams, Azure Virtual Desktop, and SaaS applications required IT professionals to log into multiple dashboards to gain visibility and pull specific reports, which still did not provide a complete picture," continued Avital. "According to Harvard Business Review, 50 percent of employees say they will look for a new job if they are forced to return to the office full-time. It is clear that a comprehensive platform for monitoring the digital employee experience is a requirement to meet the demands of today's WFA workforce."

About ControlUp



ControlUp powers the work-from-anywhere world by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Platform built for IT teams to make remote work more flexible and reliable. Whether your desktops are physical or virtual, your applications are local or SaaS, IT can optimize remote work environments from the datacenter or from the cloud with rich, real-time visibility across the entire digital employee experience. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel, ControlUp supports over 2,000 customers and counting. Learn more at www.controlup.com . Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

