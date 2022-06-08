Tock®, a Squarespace Company, Unveils New Brand Campaign: Delicious Starts Here

Tock's latest campaign highlights its positioning as a one-stop shop for discovering local culinary experiences, from neighborhood mom-and-pop restaurants to fine-dining destinations in cities around the globe.

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tock, the industry leading hospitality platform and application system, launched a new campaign, Delicious Starts Here, that showcases how customers can easily discover and book a vast range of food and beverage offerings in cities around the world. Launched in 2014 and acquired by Squarespace in 2021, Tock is now home to thousands of businesses, including wineries, events, galleries, breweries, pop-ups and more— offering memorable experiences for every type of consumer.

"With over 7,000 restaurants, wineries and events, Tock is the starting point for discoverability and possibilities. Whether it's a hot new restaurant, a chef's tasting menu, or a winery experience, Tock is the ultimate one-stop shop for all things delicious. And that's exactly what our new brand campaign and tagline reflects—Delicious Starts Here," says Bryan Ferschinger, Tock's Chief Marketing Officer.

Designed to showcase the vast range of businesses using Tock's platform, the campaign highlights distinct customer ambiences, delectable dishes, one-of-a-kind tastings and everything in between. Each of these elements differentiates one restaurant from the next, and are exactly what Tock wants to hone in on to grab both consumers' and businesses' attention.

"The category is so experiential and socially driven. We want people to see the ads and think, 'I want to try that dish' or 'We have to go there this weekend.' Tock puts forward a confident, bold expression that highlights striking photography alongside simple, direct messaging to allow the businesses on our platform to really shine," adds Ferschinger.

Tock will be investing behind "Delicious Starts Here" throughout the year and beyond via a variety of advertising channels including digital, partnerships, out-of-home, and print campaigns.

Additionally, Tock will continue to launch more exciting, first-of-its-kind features and services this year—both for businesses and consumers. The platform's mission has always been to help the hospitality industry succeed while providing a space for consumers to discover unique, delicious possibilities. The evolved brand campaign and tagline makes that connection even more clear and impactful.

About Tock

Tock empowers guests to discover and book the best culinary experiences at restaurants, bars, wineries, pop-ups, and events across the globe. Acquired by Squarespace in 2021, the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, Tock offers a robust reservation, guest, and table management system that puts businesses in complete control of the booking process. The platform provides free and prepaid reservations, event ticketing, and sophisticated hospitality and dynamic pricing tools, making it easy for guests to see everything a culinary destination has to offer all in one place. Tock has processed over $1.9B in prepaid experiences in addition to millions of standard reservations in 32 countries around the globe. Discover more at exploretock.com and exploretock.com/join . Tock. Delicious starts here.

