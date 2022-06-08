TEDCO Talks Launches its Second Year with More Innovation and Collaboration

Successful first year included recognition from BioBuzz as a top media program

COLUMBIA, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, released new episodes of its virtual series with CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall, called TEDCO Talks. The series features LeMaile-Stovall interviewing various thought leaders with connections to Maryland's innovation ecosystem.

Launched in the fall of 2020, these thought-provoking conversations have continued to provide a platform for Maryland's entrepreneurs to learn more about the various resources and thought leaders supporting the community. The TEDCO Talks videos use a "fireside chat" format and cover a wide range of topics, such as advice to small businesses dealing with COVID-19, available funding programs and benefits, diversity and inclusion, and more.

In its first year, TEDCO Talks was selected as a finalist for the BioBuzz Media Award, which honors a media campaign that most aligns with the BioBuzz mission to create exceptional experiences that better connect people and employers and foster a stronger regional ecosystem.

"We were honored to have our TEDCO Talks video series selected as a finalist for the BioBuzz Media Award, which recognizes programs and campaigns that successfully engage, inform, and connect our region," said LeMaile-Stovall. "We look forward to building on that success as we continue to hold meaningful, thoughtful conversations with innovative STEM entrepreneurs and leaders across the great state of Maryland."

The interviews have been with leaders from a variety of organizations—including area companies, county economic development corporations, business chambers, higher education, and technology councils—about the emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities facing our region.

Among others, recent featured guests have included:

TEDCO Talks has also featured many other guests and celebrated a milestone of 25 episodes.

"Our goal has been to offer Maryland entrepreneurs useful information through an engaging, public platform and candid conversations with our community thought leaders. We're glad TEDCO Talks has provided exactly that," stated Tammi Thomas, TEDCO's chief marketing & communications officer and executive producer of TEDCO Talks. "You take some risks when you start a new program; we're so glad this one paid off with a loyal following and the BioBuzz recognition. We encourage new and returning listeners to stay up-to-date on all the latest episodes by following along on TEDCO's YouTube Channel. We have a very special guest kicking off the series in May!"

TEDCO Talks can be viewed on the YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/MDTEDCO, or it is available as a podcast on iHeartRadio, Spotify and Apple. New interviews will be added on a regular basis so check frequently for updates.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

