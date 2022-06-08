Education Resources, Inc. Releases New Online Course - "Baby Beats and Breaths: Therapeutic Interventions for the Premature Infant with Cardiopulmonary Compromise" with International Expert Holly Schifsky

BOSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc., a leading continuing education provider for physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists, is pleased to announce the online launch of "Baby Beats and Breaths: Therapeutic Interventions for the Premature Infant with Cardiopulmonary Compromise", taught by internationally renowned instructor, Holly Schifsky, OTR/L, CNT, NTMTC, CBIS.

Participants can register for "Baby Beats and Breaths: Therapeutic Interventions for the Premature Infant with Cardiopulmonary Compromise" on ERI's website and review ERI's complete list of online and live webinar offerings.

This online course was previously recorded from a live webinar in January 2022. While the content remains the same, by repurposing to an online format, ERI is now able to offer this highly popular course to an even wider community of therapists who were unable to attend the original webinar. Participants can now access this exclusive online learning opportunity from the convenience or their home for $319/person. The online format includes access to the entire course and all downloadable handout materials for one year, earning 14.5 contact hours (1.45 CEUs) upon completion.

An engaging speaker and a leading expert in the field of neonatal therapy, Schifsky will guide the therapist through the cardiopulmonary implications for the premature or medically-complex infant as related to physiological stability, evolving motor control, sensory stability, and transition to oral motor skills that support feeding. Therapists will be given extensive instruction in handling and facilitation techniques by use of video demonstrations, and problem solving through case analysis.

Attendees of the January 2022 webinar had glowing reviews for Schifsky's "Baby Beats." Jennifer Tripoli from Illinois said, "Holly is a WEALTH of information. She provides evidenced-based information and gives therapy techniques that you can apply immediately when you return to working with patients! Highly recommend this class for anyone working with medically complex children." Whether your primary area of practice is working with neonatal infants, or your focus is with other patient populations but you wish to expand your knowledge of neonatal therapies, this online course will give clinicians the tools needed to maximize patient outcomes for the most complex premature and medically-fragile term infants.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education for PTs, OTs, and SLPs. Founded in 1985 by therapists Barbara Goldfarb and Carol Loria, ERI's mission is to provide continuing education that makes a difference for therapists and patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com.

CONTACT: Kristin Reitz, ERI Marketing Coordinator – kreitz@educationresourcesinc.com

