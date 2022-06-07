Tuya Smart to Present Smart Lighting Solutions at LightFair 2022

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading IoT development platform service provider, this week announced it will participate in the LightFair 2022 Trade Show and Conference. Hosted in Las Vegas, LightFair 2022 will take place June 19-23, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center with over 300 attending brands.

Under the theme "Light Up the Unlimited Future," Tuya Smart will present its newest IoT lighting products and solutions. Located in West Hall 1915, the booth will feature a wide diversity of lighting solutions for business and residential scenarios.

Interactive showroom displays will allow visitors to experience Tuya Smart's powerful and seamless lighting systems ranging. Two new systems that will have fully immersive rooms are Tuya's Small and Medium Business (SMB) Lighting Control System and Residential Lighting Control System, featuring a custom-built esports gaming room lighting experience. Tuya Smart's lighting solutions and systems allow brands and developers to seamlessly control smart lighting devices from the convenience of a single app. Tuya's single-app interface unites products regardless of category, brand and communication protocol, allowing for customized smart lighting scenarios and convenient control.

LightFair is the world's largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference. This year's trade show has already confirmed participation of 310 global brands that will showcase innovative lighting solutions. This year's event will cover more than 100,000 square feet of exhibition halls, divided into four pavilions that cover the diversity of lighting needs.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global smart lighting market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% through till 2031, when it is anticipated to surpass the US$ 83.52 billion. By partnering with Tuya Smart, brands are able to tap into the rapid growth of smart lighting and achieve stunning lighting scenarios in an effortless and affordable way. At LighFair 2022 and beyond, Tuya Smart continues to push the envelope of smart lighting development, and helping brands and developers make lighting seamless and efficient.

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a leading technology company focused on making our lives smarter. Tuya does this through offering a cloud platform that connects a range of devices via the IoT. By building interconnectivity standards, Tuya bridges the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Tuya solutions empower partners and customers by improving the value of their products while making consumers' lives more convenient through the application of technology. Through its growing commercial SaaS business, Tuya offers intelligent business solutions for a wide range of verticals. The Company's platform is backed by industry-leading technology complete with rigorous data protection and security. Tuya partners with leading Fortune 500 companies from around the world to make things smarter, including Philips, Schneider Electric, Lenovo and many others.

