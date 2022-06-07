SEEDS OF CHANGE™ ANNOUNCES SEARCH FOR A "CHIEF RICE-TOK CREATOR" TO HELP LAUNCH ITS TIKTOK CHANNEL AND GET PAID $25K TO MAKE RICE MAGIC THIS SUMMER

Get paid to eat, create, and go viral for @seedsofchangeofficial on TikTok

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer gigs, the SEEDS OF CHANGE™ brand is looking for a "Chief Rice-Tok Creator" to help launch its TikTok. The organic food brand seeks TikTok trend-spotting, rice-loving foodies who have the culinary chops to make mouthwatering meals from its versatile, convenient, ready-to-heat products. In exchange for creating 10 weeks of killer content, one person will get paid $25,000 and receive a year's supply of SEEDS OF CHANGE™ rice and grain varieties.

Are you experiencing a personal rice renaissance? Are you the first of your friends to hop on the latest TikTok trends? Do you love making mealtime magic in short-form content? If so, you might be the perfect fit for Chief Rice-Tok Creator.

From June 7 through June 20, 2022, those interested can enter at www.SeedsofChange.com/RiceTok by sharing a TikTok video showcasing their ultimate rice recipe with the hashtag #BeASeedofChange. Click here for more details on the submission process.

"Our ideal Chief Rice-Tok Creator is someone who can show how easy it is to use SEEDS OF CHANGE™ rice and grains to make better-for-you moments and nutrient rich meals through engaging content - all while having tons of fun in the process," said Angie Madigan, Vice President Marketing, Mars Food North America. "We're excited to have a talented, aspiring creator help us launch our presence on TikTok and connect with our community in new ways."

Fans can follow along and check out entries by searching #BeASeedofChange on TikTok. For more details and Official Rules, visit www.seedsofchange.com/RiceTok.

About SEEDS OF CHANGE™

SEEDS OF CHANGE™ products are USDA certified-organic, vegetarian and vegan-friendly. They are also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives and made without genetically engineered ingredients. SEEDS OF CHANGE™ is a product you can feel good about purchasing. For every food item you buy, the brand partners with national nonprofit FoodCorps to plant nutritious seeds through school growing programs across the country. Visit www.seedsofchange.com for more information.

