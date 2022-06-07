Qualcomm captures 44% of the smartphone AP/SoC and Baseband revenues in Q1 2022

NEW DELHI and LONDON and HONG KONG and SAN DIEGO and SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the global premium and mid-tier 5G portfolio, global smartphone AP (Application Processor)/SoC (System on Chip) chipset and baseband revenues grew 23% YoY in Q1 2022 (Counterpoint's Foundry and AP/SoC service). In Q1 2022, 5G AP/SoC and baseband revenues grew 36% compared to the same period a year ago.

Global smartphone chipset (AP/SoC+Discrete Baseband) revenue share Q1 2022 (PRNewswire)

Research Director Dale Gai said, "Qualcomm leads the smartphone AP/SoC and baseband revenues with 44% share. The revenue reached $6.3 billion for Qualcomm, growing 56% YoY in Q1 2022, driven by the higher premium mix which has led to growth in the ASPs. Qualcomm also provides the discrete baseband shipments to Apple and Qualcomm's own AP's, which contribute to around a quarter of Qualcomm's smartphone AP/SoC and baseband revenues."

Commenting on the growth in MediaTek's performance, Senior Analyst Parv Sharma said, "MediaTek's revenues grew 29% YoY in Q1 2022, reaching a 19% share in global AP/SoC and baseband revenues. MediaTek dominated volume shipments for 5G mid-tier smartphones and 4G smartphones. 5G penetration is growing continuously and this is helping drive higher revenues for MediaTek. It has also entered the premium 5G segment for the first time with its Dimensity 9000, and this chip, together with the Dimensity 8000, has added impetus to its overall revenues."

Summary:

Qualcomm: Qualcomm leads the smartphone AP/SoC and baseband revenues with a 44% share. Driven by the higher premium mix which has led to growth in the ASPs.

MediaTek: MediaTek captured a 19% share of the total global smartphone AP/SoC and baseband revenues. Driven by the higher 5G ASP and entry into the premium tier with its Dimensity 9000 series.

Apple: With consistent healthy demand for the premium iPhone 13 series, Apple captured the second position with a 26% share. Apple uses Qualcomm's discrete basebands for 5G connectivity in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

Samsung Exynos: Samsung captured fourth position with a 7% share in the AP/SoC and baseband revenues in Q1 2022. Samsung revenue also grew sequentially.

UNISOC: UNISOC captured 3% of the overall AP/SoC and baseband revenues. A larger part of the revenues is driven by its 4G AP/SoCs.

Full report here.

Contacts:

Parv Sharma/Dale Gai

press@counterpointresearch.com

Counterpoint Research Logo (PRNewsfoto/Counterpoint Research) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Counterpoint Research