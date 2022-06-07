Greenworks Commercial is now offering even more solutions for landscaping professionals with the largest commercial launch to date, adding to the already extensive 82V commercial line.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks Commercial, the leading provider of battery-operated outdoor power equipment, is announcing the expansion of its 82V line, which made its initial debut at GIE+EXPO last year. With the addition of 26 new product offerings rolling out throughout 2022, the Greenworks family of commercial-grade, battery-powered lawn care equipment continues to grow, providing even more solutions for industry professionals such as stand-on and ride-on zero-turn mowers, and various utility vehicles. Unlike other competitors on the market, Greenworks Commercial offers the most extensive product line-up for professionals with a complete ecosystem of tools that work interchangeably together.

Greenworks Commercial Expands 82V Line-up, Rolling Out the Largest Portfolio of Commercial Equipment Ever (PRNewswire)

"Greenworks is proud to transform the landscaping industry and provide a full ecosystem of solutions to improve the productivity of work," said Klaus Hahn, Greenworks President. "With high performing machines for enhanced workflow, top-of-the line materials and innovative technology, Greenworks Commercial is made to be reliable for everyday landscapers."

The Greenworks Commercial 82V line consists of heavy-duty products that can withstand the toughest jobs while providing unmatched power, performance and runtime without the noise, hassle, or harmful emissions of traditional gas counterparts. Greenworks products are the safest, most environmentally responsible tools available in the outdoor power equipment industry, and its team is well equipped to help landscape professionals make the transition from gas-powered equipment to battery.

Right now, landscapers can get their hands on a wide assortment of the new Greenworks Commercial 82V line including a variety of top performing edgers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws and power cutters. Additional new products from the 82V expansion will be rolling out in both fall and winter of 2022, including the Greenworks Commercial 30" Walk-Behind Mower and the 24" Dual Stage Snow Blower utilizing a Trubrushless™ motor that auto-adapts to any condition for best performance every time.

To check out the Greenworks Commercial 82V line visit www.greenworkscommercial.com

About Greenworks Commercial

Since 2002, Greenworks has been manufacturing rugged, powerful tools with superior brushless motor technology and advanced lithium-ion battery power. Greenworks Commercial sets the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment as the only brand exclusively focused on the design and manufacturing of battery-powered products entirely. For more information, visit http://greenworkscommercial.com/ .

