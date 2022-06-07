AT&T ALASKA TEAMSTERS MAKE UNCONDITIONAL OFFER TO RETURN TO WORK

Short ULP Strike Was a "Wake-up Call" to Protest AT&T's Unlawful Behavior

ANCHORAGE, Ala., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Alascom workers made an unconditional offer to return to work today after walking off the job on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike late yesterday. The work stoppage was held to protest AT&T's violations of federal labor laws that protect workers' rights.

In Alaska, AT&T [NYSE: T] owns and operates the Alascom telecommunications infrastructure, which supports the operations of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System—one of the world's largest oil pipeline systems, as well as numerous critical national security and defense systems, facilities and installations, and many communities throughout the state including Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau.

"AT&T made unilateral changes to working conditions without bargaining with the union. Our members have the right to engage in concerted protected activity to protest AT&T's unlawful conduct," said Eileen Whitmer, President of Local 959.

"We understand how important it is to keep Alaska telecom infrastructure up and running," said Jerry Conlon, a 32-year AT&T employee. "But we felt we had no choice but to send AT&T a wake-up call and go on a short strike to demand that the company stop violating federal labor law."

Local 959 represents 175 members in Alaska who build, maintain and monitor Alaska's telecommunications infrastructure. These workers frequently risk their lives in extreme weather conditions to repair equipment and keep phone and internet services up and running throughout the state, including dangerous work that can only be performed via helicopter transport.

"We hope AT&T will change its behavior and stop violating the law. But our members will continue to stand up for their rights and take additional action if they have to," Whitmer said.

