Texas Attorney Thomas J. Henry Representing Families of Four Children Injured in Tragic Uvalde School Shooting

Thomas J. Henry Files Lawsuit, Investigates Potential Failures Preceding and During Robb Elementary School Shooting

SAN ANTONIO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing the families of four students injured in the Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary.

Thomas J Henry Injury Attorneys Logo (PRNewsfoto/Thomas J. Henry) (PRNewswire)

Thomas J. Henry Files Lawsuit, Investigates Potential Failures Preceding and During Uvalde School Shooting

All four of the children suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries after a gunman gained access to their school on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. 19 students and two teachers were killed in the mass shooting, and at least 17 other children and adults were injured. The victims represented by Thomas J. Henry are all 9- or 10-years-old.

As part of the lawsuit, Thomas J. Henry and his team are actively investigating the facts surrounding the school shooting, including how the gunman purchased the guns and ammunition used, how he was able to obtain entry to the school, and the response by law enforcement. The firm is also examining questions pertaining to the gunman's past, including potential red flags or threats of violence that may have been posted to social media or communicated directly to others but not properly reported to law enforcement.

The original petition was filed against the gunman's estate; however, Thomas J. Henry is exploring all available legal actions against all responsible parties for possible constitutional rights violations, gun law violations, and violations of laws, policies, and procedures pertaining to school safety.

"This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary," said Thomas J. Henry. "The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers."

Officials have disclosed that law enforcement delayed entering the classroom in which the gunman had locked himself for more than an hour. In a conference held on Friday, May 27, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw stated that the delay was due to the on-site commander determining the situation to be one of a barricaded individual rather than an active shooter. The classroom was eventually accessed using a key.

For Thomas J. Henry and his clients, this lawsuit goes beyond representing those directly impacted by the shooting. They want to understand why this tragedy was possible and how institutions and private companies could have prevented it.

"The one thing that is vital in our country right now is ensuring our children go to school and come home safe," added Thomas J. Henry. "We want to obtain justice for the families that have been devastated by this shooting and ensure we have swift changes that protect our children while they are at school."

Thomas J. Henry also represents several victims of the mass shooting at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church on November 5, 2017. In February 2022, a U.S. Federal Judge returned a $230,000,000 verdict against the United States government for its role in that shooting.

About Thomas J. Henry

Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation's leading personal injury firms . Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again. Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have been the recipients of numerous awards and recognitions .

In 2022, Thomas J. Henry was recognized as an Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com

In 2021, Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC was named "Law Firm of the Year" by the American Institute of Legal Professionals, and Thomas J. Henry secured one of the Top 50 Verdicts in Texas as determined by TopVerdict.com.

In 2020, firm founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine's Best San Antonio Lawyers. Thomas J. Henry was also recognized in Texas Lawyer's (an ALM Company) Southwest Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2020 for securing the #1 Gross Negligence Verdict for the year.

In 2019, Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC was recognized as one of the nation's Premier Law Firms by Newsweek.com . That same year, Bloomberg Businessweek published a feature on Thomas J. Henry, highlighting his firm's "clear commitment to client satisfaction." Thomas J. Henry was also named the Best Attorney of San Antonio by the SA Current.

In 2018, Thomas J. Henry was named a Distinguished Lawyer by Lawyers of Distinction and was also recognized as one of the Best Personal Injury Attorneys in the nation by Newsweek.com. In 2017, Thomas J. Henry achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company) as well as the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident, and Negligent Supervision Verdicts for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

Other recent results include:

$50 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $1,126,381 | Attorney's Fees: $21,000,000 | Net to Client: $27,000,000 )

$35 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $100,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $12,750,000.00 | Net to Client: $22,150,000.00 )

$30.2 Million for an Accident Involving a Recalled Vehicle Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $39,576.15 | Attorney's Fees: $10,060,980.00 | Net to Client: $20,121,960.57 )

$12.7 Million for a Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300.000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $2,000,000.00 | Net to Client: $10.4 Million - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10.9 Million for Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $3,200,000.00 | Net to Client: $4,029,762.00 - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10 Million for a Company Vehicle Accident Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $125,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $4,250,000.00 | Net to Client: $5,625,000.00 )

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named Thomas J. Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting his ability to secure large financial awards, a positive reputation among professional peers, and a dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels.

Thomas J. Henry is also a lifetime member of both the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys of America."

Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities.

The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.

Press Contact: Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group

www.lawlormediagroup.com 212.967.6900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thomas J. Henry Law