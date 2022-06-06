TECHNICOLOR GAMES SOLIDIFIES ITS FOOTPRINT IN THE VIDEO GAMES MARKET WITH NEW LEADERSHIP AND BUSINESS LINES

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technicolor Creative Studios, leaders in the digital entertainment space have announced the expansion of their Games business, Technicolor Games with investment in talent, technology and several new service lines accelerating the growth of the global studio.

Technicolor Games has hired several key executives to lead the division, including Jeaneane Falkler, previously of Keywords, International Game Technology and Microsoft as President. Falkler, a prolific leader in the games industry brings a wealth of insight and experience in building and retaining passionate and high-performing teams focused on increasing revenue and market share.

Falker is joined by Sylvain Doreau, newly acquired Executive Creative Director at Technicolor Games. Doreau joins the business from Virtuos Games working across their worldwide studios. Doreau's seasoned career includes executive positions with Activision, Lucasfilm and Electronic Arts and has seen him direct numerous cinematics and game trailers, working on Oscar and Emmy award-winning projects.

Technicolor Games joins Technicolor Creative Studio brands, MPC, The Mill and Mikros Animation, in developing top-tier visual graphics in addition to multiple other creative services to video games publishers and developers. Technicolor Games will offer an unparalleled service to the games industry at scale, backed by the innovative legacy of Technicolor and its sister studios, who together can provide a suite of in-house full-service production across games IP, from in-game assets to TV advertising, interactive experiences, animation and feature length film.

The studio has also announced a recruitment drive globally to power its new suite of service lines, which include:

Art Pre-Production

Asset Creation / Lighting-VFX Animation

Capture

Co-Development

Quality Assurance

Web 3.0

Marketing Services

Technicolor Games has long-standing, active and collaborative relationships with leading games developers and publishers including Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, TakeTwo and Activision.

President, Jeaneane Falkler comments, "Being part of the rich innovative legacy and creative network of Technicolor Creative Studios means Technicolor Games is uniquely placed to provide a suite of services that no other game asset provider can. We have an ambition to apply our decades of experience across the games industry, to push the boundaries of what is possible in gaming both visually, and technologically, making big ideas a reality for our creative partners."

