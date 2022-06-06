MGI Announces Commercial Availability of DNBSEQ™ Sequencers* in the United States

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Americas (MGI), today announced that its innovative CoolMPS sequencing chemistry and instruments* will become commercially available in the United States beginning from August 29,2022. More details about the launch will be revealed at the 22nd annual conference of Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT).

MGI's DNBSEQ-G400 sequencers* have been one of most popular medium-high throughput sequencers in the world with over hundreds of installed worldwide. Following the recent decision by the Court in the Northern District of California, MGI is pleased to accept orders of this powerful sequencing platform with CoolMPS* in the US market from August 29 and start commercial shipment to customers after that time. Moving forwards, MGI will continue bringing new instruments into US market and announcing future launch plans at ASHG, therefore take steps to launch its entire family of library preparation kits to enable whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing, RNA sequencing, metagenomics sequencing and more.

These market-proven sequencing products will fulfill US customers' needs, while delivering performance, quality, availability, and affordability to the scientific community. MGI's DNBSEQ™ sequencers* combine the high accuracy and cost-effective PCR-free core patterned array technology (DNBSEQ™)* with its unique DNB library and the higher quality and efficiency CoolMPS* antibody-based chemistry to redefine Massively Parallel Sequencing.

MGI has continued to drive technology innovation and complete workflow instruments and kits centered on the DNBSEQ™ platform*. In addition to sequencing instruments*, MGI has developed a comprehensive portfolio of lab automation instruments (MGISTP series, MGISP series and MGINE series) and sample/library kits which enable complete workflow automation.

"We are very excited to bring to this leading genomics market our well-tested complete genomics products centered on our unique DNBSEQ-based sequencers*" said Dr. Rade Drmanac, Chief Scientific Officer of MGI. "Our high-quality products have facilitated the work of countless genomics users in other markets over the past few years. Now US customers can enjoy an alternative when looking for products to their sequencing needs."

Since MGI commercially launched its first sequencer* in 2016, market adoption all over the world has grown dramatically. Thousands of MGI sequencers* have been installed worldwide, along with additional thousands of Automated platforms. A total of more than 1900 scientific papers have also been published with data generated from using MGI instruments*.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), an affiliate of BGI Group, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments*, reagents*, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. As of December 2020, MGI has a footprint that spans across more than 70 countries and regions, serves over 1,000 international users and employs more than 1,700 professionals globally, around 33% of which are R&D personnel. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*No purchase orders will be accepted until August 29.

