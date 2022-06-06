CUJO AI Named Winner at the Global Infosec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

CUJO AI wins in the Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence category in the 10th annual Global InfoSec Awards at the RSA Conference 2022.

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, a global leader in cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), today announced that it has won the Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence category at the Global InfoSec Awards 2022, presented at the RSA Conference.

CUJO AI logo (PRNewsfoto/CUJO AI) (PRNewswire)

CUJO AI wins in the Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence category in the 10th Global InfoSec Awards at the RSAC 2022

The annual Global InfoSec awards, organized by the Cyber Defense Magazine, recognize organizations at the cutting edge of the cybersecurity industry. These awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in security products and services.

"CUJO AI embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

CUJO AI Digital Life Protection Platform is based on a core set of technologies that leverage AI and ML analysis for real-time detection of known and previously unknown threats. Instead of relying solely on a library of existing attack pattern signatures, CUJO AI actively learns from network traffic and device behavior to block ever-evolving threat vectors.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased. This award provides further validation of our unique offering and underlying technology," says Remko Vos, CEO, CUJO AI.

Last year, CUJO AI won the Cutting Edge in Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT) award. To see the full list of this year's winners, visit www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI elevates Internet Service Providers' ability to understand, serve & protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network & device intelligence. Deployed in tens of millions of homes and covering almost 2 billion connected devices, CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms help clients uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar on customer experience & retention with new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI services are trusted by the largest broadband operators around the world, including Comcast and Charter Communications.

CONTACT: Viktorija Vilke, viktorija@cujo.com, 37060554488

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CUJO AI