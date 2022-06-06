Arden Companies Advance Their Digital Transformation with Centric PLMTM

Outdoor cushion and fabric company gets ahead of market conditions with technology

PLM houses all Arden's product information, serves as a central digital hub for all their global locations.

Arden was founded in 1964 and privately held until 2019 when they were acquired by Central Garden & Pet companies. Headquartered in Michigan, Arden is a leading outdoor cushion and pillow provider for North America, producing both retailer private label brands and their own national brands. The company also sells via their e-commerce site.

VP of e-Commerce at Arden Companies, Alex Thomson says, "We reached a certain size about 10 years ago where the scope and scale of the programs that we were supporting had really exceeded our capability of managing them through any old-fashioned method, no matter how robust the process was supporting that."

Arden chose to partner with Centric Software to reduce errors and the uncertainty of not knowing what information was the latest. The company has seen their needs change over the past 12 years since their first PLM implementation, and has relied on Centric PLM to stay ahead of Arden's shifting technology requirements and variable market conditions.

Today, PLM houses all Arden's product information, handles sample requests, serves as a central digital hub for all their global locations and much more. Discover all the different ways that Arden leverages Centric PLM to run their business and secure their future.

Every company has a foundation story. This one is ours. Bob and Martie Sachs, 23 and 22 years of age respectively, founded Arden in 1964 as a broker and distributor of household cleaning products. Today, Arden is a leading outdoor cushion and pillow provider in the US, Canada and Mexico. Lowe's, Home Depot, Walmart are a few of our key customers. We produce both retailer private label brands and also our own national brands. Arden has 12 facilities across the globe with 4 manufacturing sites in the US.

We have continued to expand across the U.S. and overseas, allowing us to provide optimal distribution and find talented individuals across North America and Asia. Wherever they are in the world, employees stay connected via the latest technology to work together on many projects. In each city, state, and country that Arden calls home, our company strives to improve its community and believes in doing business right as we deliver products that are always on time, complete, and correct.

In 2004, we opened our first office overseas in Gongming, China to expand our manufacturing operations in Asia. In 2008 we divested other businesses to focus solely on outdoor products. Arden expanded its Asia operations in 2011 by opening an office in Taipei, the largest city in Taiwan. The Taiwan team works directly with Arden's fabric suppliers as well as the printing, weaving, dying, and finishing mills to ensure we meet all quality standards and deadlines for production schedules. We take great pride in this involvement with the global supply chain as a whole and the value it adds for our customers.

In 2019, Arden Companies joined the Central Garden & Pet family.

