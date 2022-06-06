AAG Sponsors Annual Home Care Association of America Caregiver of the Year Award

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Advisors Group (AAG), a national leader in home equity solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the 2022 Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) Caregiver of the Year Award, which honors in-home caregivers for their dedication in caring for seniors, people with disabilities, and children with complex medical conditions in their own homes. These caregivers are the face of home care and they are lifelines for clients and their families as more and more people choose to receive care and services at home.

"Our home care aides make it possible for seniors and people with disabilities to live safely in their homes and communities, keeping families together and independence at the forefront," said Vicki Hoak, HCAOA CEO. "Care at home is part of a national conversation more than it has been at any time before, largely due to the focus on staying safe at home during the COVID pandemic, and HCAOA is committed to supporting the caregiving workforce, ensuring they have the training they need and the compensation and recognition they deserve. This award is just one of the ways we do that."

"Caregivers are the unsung healthcare heroes for the senior community, and we're honored to celebrate them," said Scott Slifer, AAG Chief Administrative Officer. "AAG's primary mission is to improve the lives of every senior we encounter and this opportunity with the HCAOA aligns perfectly with our core values of being caring, driven and ethical. We're proud to sponsor The Caregiver of the Year Award and strengthen our relationship with in-home caregivers across the nation."

Nominations for the 2022 Caregiver Award are open June 1 - July 15, 2022 and can be submitted here: https://www.hcaoa.org/caregiver-of-the-year.html

The winner of the Caregiver of the Year Award will be recognized at HCAOA's Annual Leadership Conference in September in Orlando, Florida, and receive a $1,000 prize. Last year, more than 250 caregivers were nominated from 41 states across the country.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

About HCAOA

Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the unified voice of the home care industry, strengthening members through advocacy, education, and research. HCAOA represents over 4,000 agencies that employ more than 1,000,000 caregivers across the United States.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612.

