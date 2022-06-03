ASIP Tech selected by Wizz Air for free inflight connectivity

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AS-IP Tech (USOTC: IPTK) announced today it has signed an agreement with Wizz Air (LSE: WIZZ) to provide connectivity on its fleet of A320 and A321 UK based aircraft.

In a world first, Wizz Air will integrate AS-IP Tech's fflya Bluetooth platform into its mobile app and provide free messaging (SMS, Email and WhatsApp) to its passengers. It will be marketed as TEXT&FLY BY WIZZ.

ASIP Tech President Ron Chapman said "Following months of successful flight testing, we are delighted to be selected by Wizz Air pioneering our new generation of inflight connectivity. We look forward to working with WIZZ and building on our unique messaging technology that provides the foundation for enhanced services including, inflight live payment, real-time telemetry and E Commerce."

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director at Wizz Air UK, said "At Wizz Air, we are always looking to enhance the customer experience, which is why we are delighted to now offer our customers free connectivity for messaging onboard our UK flights. TEXT&FLY BY WIZZ underlines our commitment to enhancing our digital offering and putting customer satisfaction first."

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air, the fastest growing European low-cost airline and one of the most sustainable, operates a fleet of 154 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 10.2 million passengers in the financial year F21 ending 31 March 2021. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

About AS-IP Tech, Inc.

AS-IP Tech, Inc. is leading the world in Bluetooth connectivity solutions for aircraft. The company management has a thirty-year history of flying new communication technologies worldwide.

Over the past decade AS-IP Tech focus has been on creating a new method to connect passengers with the aim of reducing the high costs of inflight connectivity. The corporate jet version of fflya, Bizjetinternet is distributed by BizjetMobile LLC.

Safe Harbor Disclosure:

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "project," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's projections and expectations are disclosed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

