The American Diabetes Association Commences its 82nd Scientific Sessions

Leading Diabetes Scientific Sessions Meeting Brings Together Researchers From Around the World With Hybrid Format

NEW ORLEANS, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) kicks off the 82nd Scientific Sessions in New Orleans, LA. The ADA's Scientific Sessions is the world's premier meeting in diabetes with a broader reach than ever with hybrid options for attendees. The meeting will take part live and virtually from around the globe today, June 3, through June 7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, presenting the latest cutting-edge advances in diabetes research, prevention, and care.

This year's hybrid meeting will offer in-person opportunities for networking, sharing the latest scientific findings with nearly 900 live presentations, more than 1,200 published posters, and over 80 exhibitors, as well as a virtual program for those unable to attend in person.

Diabetes is the most common underlying chronic condition in the U.S. In fact, 133 million Americans currently live with diabetes or prediabetes and, in the last 20 years, the number of Americans with diagnosed diabetes has more than doubled. As part of the annual meeting, the ADA is focusing on timely, critical advancements in diabetes research and care. Among the key themes, you can expect:





New Research: We are particularly excited to announce the late-breaking addition of an incredibly exciting new symposium: SURMOUNT-1: Results of the first Phase 3 Obesity Trial with Tirzepatide the novel GIP/GLP-1 Receptor Agonist.



The symposium will cover the dramatic results of the groundbreaking SURMOUNT-1 study and its potential implications for treating obesity, prediabetes , and type 2 diabetes. It will be the first time that the full results are presented after the release of the study's impressive topline data.

Path Towards a Cure:





COVID-19 & Diabetes: COVID-19 will continue to be a crucial focus at the 82nd Scientific Sessions. The science presented comes at a time when : COVID-19 will continue to be a crucial focus at the 82Scientific Sessions. The science presented comes at a time when 40 percent of Americans who have died of COVID-19 had diabetes, though the disease affects 11 percent of the U.S. population . Of note, the ADA will host a COVID-19-focused press briefing, featuring the study looking at long-COVID-19 and diabetes titled, "Diabetes as a Risk Factor for Long-COVID-19—A Scoping Review".

"The American Diabetes Association is thrilled to bring together attendees in person and virtually to present, learn, and discuss the most recent findings in what we consider the Super Bowl of diabetes care," said Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, chief scientific and medical officer for the ADA. "Out of the breadth of science being showcased at this year's meeting, these themes demonstrate key trends being seen across stakeholders from every aspect of diabetes care. We believe the science being presented at this year's meeting will transform the field and help to further improve patient outcomes."

In addition to the core themes, other notable topics driving presentations at the 82nd Scientific Sessions include diabetes complications, mental health, adolescent health, and advocacy.

"I am grateful to the Scientific Sessions Planning Committee for putting together an outstanding program," said Dr. Dana Dabelea, chair of the 82nd Scientific Sessions planning committee. "I am certain that, with such a rich program, any health care professional working with patients with diabetes or at risk for diabetes, and any researcher investigating the etiology, prevention, or management of this disease will want to attend, in person or virtually."

Learn more about the 82nd Scientific Sessions at scientificsessions.diabetes.org. For access to program navigation, educational session information, news updates, abstracts, and exhibitor information, the 2022 ADA Scientific Sessions mobile app and the online planner are your go-to meeting resources.

For more information, please contact the ADA Scientific Sessions media team onsite at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from June 3–7 by phone at 504-670-4902, or by email at SciSessionsPress@diabetes.org.

About the ADA's Scientific Sessions

The ADA's 82nd Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be a hybrid event held June 3–7, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. Leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world will unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. We are eager to get back to safely participating in person and networking with colleagues while hearing the latest scientific advances and groundbreaking research presentations. Learn more and register at scientificsessions.diabetes.org and join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADA2022.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together, what we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

