KeifeRx to Present at BIO International Convention 2022

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeifeRx, an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of new treatment options for neurodegenerative and immune diseases announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Hoyt, will present at BIO International Convention 2022 being held June 13-16, 2022 in San Diego.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: BIO International Convention 2022 Date: June 14, 2022 Time: 11:45 a.m., PT Location: San Diego Convention Center, Theater 1

During the conference, members of the KeifeRx management team will host one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities involving its novel and optimized, low dose, orally delivered tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for the treatment of multiple, high-need neurodegenerative and immune diseases.

Chris Hoyt, Chief Executive Office of KeifeRx, stated, "We are looking forward to presenting at the 2022 BIO International Convention and the opportunity to engage with potential investors and partners. KeifeRx is developing TKIs to significantly improve upon current neurodegenerative and immune disease treatments, which are primarily palliative and offer minimal and temporary benefits due to their inability to adequately eliminate toxic proteins and mitigate inflammation. We're excited to collaborate at BIO and build long term relationships with partners who share our vision."

About KeifeRx

KeifeRx, is an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel and optimized, low dose, orally delivered tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative and immune diseases. KeifeRx's clinical pipeline is led by KFRX01 (Nilotinib BE), an optimized re-formulation of nilotinib with improved bioavailability and solubility, being developed for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, KeifeRx is advancing its TKI formulations in neurodegenerative diseases, including Mild Cognitive Impairment, and movement disorders, including Lewy Body Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. KeifeRx is also developing novel TKIs targeting inflammatory diseases, including mast cell activated syndromes, Lyme disease, and Urticaria, as well as neuro-inflammatory conditions that are features of neurodegeneration. Georgetown University owns several issued patents and pending patent applications on the underlying technology that relate to the use of TKIs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with Charbel Moussa, MBBS, Ph.D., as an inventor. KeifeRx has an exclusive license of the intellectual property from Georgetown University. For more information on KeifeRx, please visit https://www.keiferx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Jason Rando / Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

jrando@tiberend.com / dboateng@tiberend.com

