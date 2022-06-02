Huntington National Bank creates new structure to accelerate enterprise payments strategy

Announces dedicated payments executive, Amit Dhingra, as Enterprise Payments Director, to drive consumer and commercial payments strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced today it is creating a new enterprise payments organization to develop, coordinate and execute on its payments strategy and investment roadmap.

Amit Dhingra has been named Enterprise Payments Director and will lead a team responsible for executing an end-to-end enterprise-wide payments strategy across Consumer and Business Payments, Commercial Payments and Treasury Management. Dhingra will drive growth in payments revenue streams as well as focus on digital and customer experience enhancements.

Dhingra's team will build upon the payments platform with additional products and services that will be commercialized across the business to further support existing and new customers through throughout their lifecycle.

"The organization of an enterprise payments strategy and platform enables us to serve all our customers," said Steve Steinour, Huntington's chairman, president and CEO. "As we continue to invest in our payment products and services, we will deliver more value-added services and further strengthen our customer experience."

In May, Huntington acquired Digital Payments Torana, a San Francisco-based business-to-consumer payments fintech.

In his new role, Dhingra will report to Paul Heller, Huntington's chief technology and operations officer. Dhingra previously served as Huntington's retail payments and consumer lending director. Before Huntington, he served in a variety of strategy and transformation leadership roles at U.S. Bank and McKinsey & Company.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $177 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

