Cloud consultancy Vivanti sponsors Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2022 MWOY competition

Data-focused cloud consultancy , Vivanti, sponsors the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2022 Man & Woman of the Year competition and attends Grand Finale Gala in Washington DC

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivanti — the enterprise technology consultancy delivering impactful cloud experiences and data-driven innovations with a client-first ethical framework — has announced its sponsorship of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) 2022 Man & Woman of the Year (MWOY) competition.

As a Bronze Sponsor, Vivanti will attend the culmination of this year's MYOW regional campaign; the Washington DC Metro Grand Finale Gala – a Black-Tie event held on Saturday June 4th at The Anthem in Washington, DC.

"As a known tech hub, it's fantastic to have Vivanti sponsoring the Washington DC Metro leg of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2022 Man & Woman of the Year competition," said the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Campaign Development Direct for the Mid-Atlantic Region, Megan Swahn. "Vivanti works with organizations across its hubs in Washington DC, New York and throughout the USA, delivering cloud consulting services in the areas of DevOps , Digital Customer Engagement , Artificial Intelligence , Data and Analytics . We're thrilled to have them as partners to help further our mission to find a cure for blood cancers."

Founding Partner and CEO, Mike Walker, said that establishing a meaningful presence in the Washington DC area meant practicing strong corporate social responsibility as well as directly contributing to the growing technology community.

"We practice a strong brand of people-first consulting, where we build mutually beneficial person-to-person relationships that keep our clients' needs top-of-mind," said Walker. "As part of that business approach, it's important to holistically contribute to the communities in which you operate. That's why we're proud to work with LLS, its campaign teams, donors, supporters and MYOW candidates. Together, we've collectively raised a record-breaking $3.4 million to support the initiatives LLS undertakes."

Details and registration for the 2022 MWOY Washington DC Metro campaign – and the Grand Finale Gala – can be found here: https://www.mwoy.org/mwoy-washington-dc-metro-0

About Vivanti

Vivanti is a modern data-focused cloud consulting company with a consultant-led, customer-first approach. Vivanti consultants are organizationally empowered, and professionally obligated, to advocate for clients' best interests at each step of every engagement — just as doctors or lawyers are entrusted to do.

Vivanti's mission is to deliver impactful cloud experiences and data-driven innovations that promote a new level of customer-centric operating standards across the US technology consulting industry. Based in New York City, with offices in Manhattan and Washington DC, Vivanti offers advisory, consulting and managed services across all major cloud platforms. Specializing in the latest cloud data technologies, designed to facilitate digital business transformation and future ways of working, Vivanti's practice areas include data, artificial intelligence, DevOps and digital customer engagement.

