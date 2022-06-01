Duke Energy One, L3Harris offer new operational solution for nuclear power plants

Innovative service for nuclear facilities provides customized, immersive 3D simulations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy One and L3Harris Technologies today announced a customized, cost-effective solution for nuclear power plants that will provide complete 3D simulations of operating nuclear facilities.

The new service will enhance response preparedness and efficiency while also helping to enhance safety and reduce costs.

Duke Energy One's 3D Metrology Services program designs as-built, 3D models of nuclear power plants, specially made for each facility, using ultramodern 3D laser scanning technology.

L3Harris then pairs the data with an immersive and collaborative environment that offers a suite of productive decision-making tools ranging from scenarios authoring, radiation simulation, live plant simulation links, data enhancement and enterprise resource planning (ERP) integration, allowing access to critical asset information in one place. The immersive simulations may be coupled with a unique, headset-free display environment for teams, known as Orchid® IX.

Duke Energy One is an unregulated, wholly owned subsidiary of Duke Energy, focused on helping customers optimize energy systems, improve their financial position and achieve sustainability goals.

Accurate operational solution

The real-world data that these immersive simulators provide can help nuclear facilities predict what may happen in their specific environments. That knowledge can enable them to coordinate complex tasks across locations and multi-disciplinary staff, saving time and money, enhancing safety, and mitigating radiation risks. Immersive simulators for nuclear power plants can also serve as critical assets for outage planning and detecting unforeseen difficulties that, if not caught, could have significant financial impacts. Along with tailored 3D laser scans of the internal areas of their nuclear facilities, the solution includes customized training services for each nuclear facility.

"Nuclear energy – both existing facilities and emerging technologies – is one of the pillars of a clean energy future," said Lon Huber, senior vice president, pricing and customer solutions at Duke Energy. "This suite of tools can build customized virtual spaces that mimic actual nuclear facilities – giving nuclear operators access to lifelike layouts and making it easier and faster to develop plans for ensuring continued safe, reliable, efficient and cost-effective operations."

"We know how critical nuclear energy is to individuals, companies and communities around the world. And we understand the power of teaming up with other strong, progressive companies to put the tools needed for success into the hands of nuclear operators. That's why we we're excited to work with L3Harris to offer the industry a new way to stay at the forefront of safety, planning and cost efficiency," said Huber.

"L3Harris has been designing and innovating solutions for nuclear utilities for nearly 50 years for light water reactors, heavy water reactors, gas-cooled reactors, and now small modular reactors. We are proud to be partners with Duke Energy One and to offer an unprecedented joint solution to improve nuclear plant operations and maintenance for the current fleet," said Rangesh Kasturi, president, Maritime International, L3Harris.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Logan Kureczka

800.559.3853

