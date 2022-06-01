Collins Aerospace selected to outfit the next generation of space explorers

Collins -led team to provide new spacesuit for ISS crew and Artemis moon missions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business - along with teammates ILC Dover and Oceaneering - have been selected to produce NASA's next-generation spacesuit, which astronauts could wear when working outside the International Space Station and – within the next decade – on the moon.

The new suits were designed by astronauts for astronauts and offer enhanced mobility and weigh less than the current generation spacesuits, allowing for increased mission times. The suits are also designed to accommodate nearly every astronaut body type and can rapidly incorporate new technologies.

"Astronauts returning to the moon and venturing beyond need a spacesuit that's as modern as their new missions," said Dan Burbank, senior technical fellow at Collins Aerospace and former NASA astronaut. "The next-gen spacesuit is lighter, more modular, a better fit and easily adaptable, which means that wherever the journey into space may lead, our crew will be ready."

Collins Aerospace designed the first spacesuit that allowed astronauts to walk on the moon, as well as the suit NASA astronauts currently use when operating outside the International Space Station.

"Collins was there when the first man walked on the moon, and we'll be there when humankind goes back," said Phil Jasper, president of Mission Systems for Collins Aerospace.

"We are excited to return to the Moon and build on our 50-year legacy of supplying EVA suits to NASA from the Apollo program to today on the International Space Station," said Patty Stoll, President of Space Systems at ILC Dover. "We look forward to partnering with NASA as their lunar spacesuit provider and inspiring the next generation through Artemis as we work to send the first woman and next man to the Moon."

