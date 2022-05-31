InventHelp Inventor Develops Safer Weapon for Police Officers (CNC-776)

PITTSBURGH , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer and more efficient way for police to disable suspects from up to 50 feet away," said an inventor, from Kannapolis, N.C., "so I invented the IVORY 581. My design would protect the accused while also preventing charges of over-aggression and brutality against police officers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way for police officers to apprehend suspects. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a traditional gun with bullets. As a result, it helps to prevent injuries and deaths and it enables arrests to be made in a clean and professional manner. The invention features a safe design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for police and law enforcement officials. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-776, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp