Yadea Fully Decarbonizes Brand, Products and Manufacturing Ahead of World Environment Day

MUNICH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With World Environment Day taking place on June 5, Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has strengthened its commitment to environmental protection with the full decarbonization of its brand, products and manufacturing. The announcement comes shortly after Yadea received the first Product Carbon Labelling certificate in the electric vehicle industry, issued by the China Electronic Energy-Saving Technology Association (CEESTA).

Themed #OnlyOneEarth, World Environment Day casts focus on the critical role of decarbonization in environmental protection. As a pioneering provider of electric two-wheelers, Yadea has helped millions #ElectrifyYourLife by advocating low-carbon lifestyles, promoting eco-friendly transportation, and achieving full business decarbonization.

"Yadea is delighted to announce the full decarbonization of our brand, products and processes. We believe the concept of carbon footprint can also be applied to organizations and this is why we adopt a dual-pronged approach to decarbonization," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea. "We achieve carbon reduction by controlling emissions during our production process, while simultaneously inviting the public to change their lifestyles and embrace green travel with eco-friendly products."

For over 20 years, Yadea has empowered countless people worldwide to swap gas-guzzling vehicles for green energy technologies. The brand has sold 60 million electric scooters to date and helped customers save 9.84 million tons of petrol, which has in turn reduced CO2 emissions by 34.3 million tons.

This progress is made possible with pioneering R&D achievements such as Yadea's patented Graphene 3.0 battery, which has won the approval of Nobel Laureate in physics and "Father of Graphene" Professor Andre Geim. "Yadea has dramatically improved the performance of lead-acid batteries, which thanks to the use of graphene, now have longer lifetimes, higher charging speeds and more stable charging and discharging cycles under extreme cold conditions," said Professor Andre Geim.

"Yadea has become one of the pioneers and global leaders in graphene technology. The example of Yadea's graphene-battery scooters show the way forward the whole electric-vehicle industry," added Professor Andre Geim.

Over the years, Yadea has constantly explored new materials to save energy and reduce emissions at every stage of its business, from the processing of raw materials to production and manufacturing. Building upon its R&D, Yadea is taking the next step in its sustainability journey with the full decarbonization of its production line, thanks to automation technologies and intelligent real-time quality monitoring tools such as the Yadea Link-QC quality control platform. This commitment to quality means Yadea's products are more sustainable and have a longer lifespan, eliminating the need for undue waste.

In the future, Yadea will continue to develop green mobility solutions and launch more eco-friendly products to lead the electric vehicle industry to a new era of green. With #OnlyOnePlanet, Yadea promises to combine technology and environmental protection to carve a greener future for all.

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humankind.

