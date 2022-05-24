Unlike in Hollywood Blockbusters, the TOPGUN Pilots in 'No Fallen Heroes' are Real... and their Enemy is Veteran Suicide

'No Fallen Heroes' is in production. Its spin-off TV series 'No Fallen Heroes: Extraction' is in pre-production.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Producer Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley and Producer/Director Leigh Simons just dropped a double-barreled announcement regarding their feature-length documentary 'No Fallen Heroes.' First, there will be a VIP by-invitation-only first-look screening of portions of the film on May 28 in Boca Raton, FL. Second, the initial public update on their upcoming spin-off TV series 'No Fallen Heroes: Extraction,' will also be presented. The series will launch in 2023.

Executive Producers Robert Baruc, former president of Screen Media Films and Apix Entertainment, and Gillian Cilibrasi, former program director for Donna Karan's Urban Zen, will also be in attendance.

The groundbreaking 'No Fallen Heroes' offers an unprecedented mash-up of the action-packed drama of the TOPGUN movies and the spectacular visual effects of a psychedelic experience. Together, they create a visceral portrayal of the despair and mental illness that contribute to the staggering statistic of 22 veteran suicides every day.

Notably, both projects depict a non-glamorized, gritty, truth-based view of the damage done by the physical as well as hidden emotional traumas that combat pilots carry with them as they reenter civilian life. This is in sharp contrast to the 'TOPGUN' world that Tom Cruise described in his 1990 Playboy interview as being 'just an amusement park ride, a fun film with a PG-13 rating that was not supposed to be reality.'

About 'No Fallen Heroes'

Because psychedelic medicines such as Ibogaine and 5-MeO-DMT are not yet approved for use in the United States, our pilots, led by Matthew "Whiz" Buckley, had to go to Mexico for their life-changing treatment.

"The stories these veterans share about their treatment are incredibly visual, memorable and realistic," says Director Simons. "And it's in the telling of these stories you can see and feel the transformation. It's powerful, often unbelievable, and will open people's minds to the efficacy of psychedelic medicines."

And now, these pilots share a new mission: keeping everyone who suffers from mental illness, depression, addiction, trauma or PTSD from taking their lives, which throughout America totals an incomprehensible 132 suicides per day.

The film is called 'No Fallen Heroes' because everyone who battles mental illness, depression, addiction, trauma, or PTSD is a hero. And the new mission of our pilots is to make sure that all these heroes get the help they need.

"I have committed my life to generate a movement to make this treatment legal and readily accessible to those that need it," says Executive Producer Buckley. "We must be the change we want to see in the world. No hero will be left behind on our watch."

Event Details

The 'No Fallen Heroes' presentation will take place on May 28 in Boca Raton, FL, to an elite group of financiers and qualified investors.

For information, contact info@NoFallenHeroes.com.

