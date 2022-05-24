MedTrainer Tapped as Exclusive Healthcare Content Partner for Absorb Learning Management System

The Partnership will widen the exposure of MedTrainer's industry-leading training courses on Absorb's far-reaching Platform

LAS VEGAS , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTrainer, healthcare's leader in credentialing, training, and compliance management, announced today that it has become the exclusive healthcare content partner for Absorb Software's global learning management system (LMS). 500 of MedTrainer's healthcare learning courses are available today on Absorb's LMS platform for customers.

The training courses are optimized to innovate and modernize healthcare workplace learning. The highly-rated courses are relevant to all healthcare sub-industries and have received a positive reception from Absorb LMS's healthcare customers, who mostly comprise large healthcare enterprises like hospitals and universities. The partnership helps strengthen Absorb LMS's position as a go-to learning management system for healthcare enterprises by offering a variety of training courses that cover topics such as talent building, compliance, and leadership performance management, among others.

Founded in 2013, MedTrainer is the cloud-based software solution of choice for more than 15,000 healthcare facilities and 300,000 healthcare professionals across North America. The company provides an all-in-one compliance platform that drives higher revenues, streamlines workflows, and eases employee onboarding. MedTrainer is also rapidly expanding its partnership base consisting of local associations all the way through Fortune 10 companies in order to fulfill its mission of simplifying compliance.

"We're excited to partner with Absorb LMS and expand the reach of our courseware to its expanded audience of companies around the world, allowing us to reach markets we would not otherwise have reached," says Steve Gallion, Co-founder, and CEO of MedTrainer. "It was our hope to leverage this partnership to provide healthcare professionals with expanded access to our courses, which we feel are the best currently offered to the healthcare industry. Judging from early positive customer feedback, this partnership has been a success, and we expect to grow this success through the expansion of our offerings on the Absorb platform in the coming months."

Absorb LMS provides MedTrainer with an opportunity to offer an expanded audience rapid access to its many courses. Absorb Software is a learning technology company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with global offices in London, Dublin, and Sydney. Absorb LMS, the company's flagship product is an industry-leading, learner experience-focused Learning Management System used by over 26M people across businesses, governments, healthcare providers, educators, and non-profit organizations in 30 countries worldwide.

"We are equally thrilled to partner with MedTrainer," says Mark Behl, Executive Vice President of Sales at Absorb LMS. "Pairing Absorb LMS with MedTrainer's healthcare training expertise will immediately support our healthcare customers' learning and development initiatives and help us reach new healthcare companies looking to improve their training offering. MedTrainer's turnkey content enables staff and employees to stay current on relevant training and allows organizations to more quickly realize value from their LMS and training programs."

MedTrainer's offerings on Absorb LMS include courses such as "The OIG Initiates an Investigation," the first course in MedTrainer's corporate compliance microlearning series which gives a fresh perspective on the importance of a well-designed corporate compliance program, "Practical Applications of the HIPAA Privacy Rule," a microlearning course that teaches the legal requirements that protect patients' health information, and "Ergonomics," which offers participants a way to improve their digital experience to prevent neck strains and injuries.

About MedTrainer

An industry pioneer in healthcare compliance software, MedTrainer is a radically employee-centric company that results in exceptional innovation and unprecedented customer support. MedTrainer's award-winning healthcare software system has all the tools healthcare professionals need to simplify management processes, learning, credentialing, and compliance. The company's all-in-one, cloud-based platform is used by more than 300,000 healthcare professionals annually. Learn how MedTrainer can deliver a solution to fit your needs today, visit medtrainer.com .

About Absorb Software

Founded in 2002, Absorb Software is a rapidly growing technology company that delivers learning and development solutions for internal and extended enterprises. The company is based in Calgary, Canada with global offices in London, Dublin, and Sydney. Absorb Software was acquired by New York-based private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in April 2021.

Absorb LMS, the company's flagship product, is an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System trusted by over 1,500 businesses, governments, healthcare providers, educators and non-profit organizations in 34 countries. Absorb LMS is highly recognized by respected thought leaders at Gartner, PCMag and many others, and has won over 90 awards for its innovative technology.

The company's line of results-driven eLearning products also includes Absorb Infuse, the first true in-the-flow learning experience, and Absorb Create, a cloud-based course builder offered as both a standalone product and a seamless Absorb LMS integration. For more information, please visit www.absorblms.com .

