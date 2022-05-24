Grand Opening of Affordable Dentures & Implants in Algonquin, Illinois Enhances Patient Access to Quality, Affordable Dental Care

Practice joins Affordable Care's national network of supported dental practices

Patients at the new practice benefit from 10 percent off all dentures through July 29, 2022 and a Best Price Guarantee

Variety of payment options including financing and insurance available

ALGONQUIN, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Algonquin, Illinois, located at 722 S. Randall Road in Woodscreek Commons, is now open. The practice joins the nation's largest provider network of dental practices – supported by Affordable Care – that focus exclusively on tooth replacement services.

From extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants, including implant-secured dentures, Affordable Dentures & Implants in Algonquin offers quality, affordable tooth replacement care. The practice features an on-site dental lab, which adds faster, more convenient services with all dental care provided at one location, along with the latest state-of-the-art technology, including a CBCT scanner for a more accurate image of a patient's mouth.

Ali Soliman, DMD, General Dentist, and the Affordable Dentures & Implants team in Algonquin* are proud to offer professional and compassionate care to patients. The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, including the practice's enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols, or to schedule an appointment, visit the practice website or call 847-594-5262.

About Affordable Dentures & Implants®

Affordable Dentures & Implants practices make tooth replacement affordable for everyone. Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implant practices form the largest network of dental providers in the U.S., solely focused on tooth replacement solutions -- including dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions -- with more than 400 locations across 42 states. The mission of Affordable Dentures & Implants practices is to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity and respect. Visit affordabledentures.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Affordable Care

Affordable Care is America's largest dental support organization exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. Our team proudly supports more than 400 affiliated dental practices, including Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions and Advanced Dental Implant Center, in 42 states by providing innovative, non-clinical business and administrative support services to assist affiliated dental practices in providing their patients with access to high-quality, affordable tooth replacement solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-supported dental practice. Visit affordablecare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.





*The practice is owned by Ben Mehta, DDS, General Dentist.

