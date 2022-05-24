California Insurance Agency I-Connect Joins PCF Insurance Services

LEHI, Utah, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the completion of a strategic partnership with I-Connect Insurance Services, located in Delano's diverse Central California community.

Founded in 1967, Principal William Ritchey leads the independent property and casualty (P&C) insurance agency with specializations in agri-business, commercial, workers' compensation, bonds, home, auto, antique auto, motorcycle, recreational vehicles (RVs), boats, life, health, and supplemental insurance.

"We're thrilled to welcome I-Connect to the PCF family," says Peter Foy, Chairman, Founder & CEO of PCF Insurance. "William Ritchey possesses a proven track record of successfully serving his clients in Central California for over fifty years. I-Connect is a tremendous addition to our people-centric, entrepreneurial organization."

I-Connect becomes the latest addition to an extensive list of successful PCF specialty insurance agencies to benefit from its vast infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership will allow I-Connect to simplify its back-office business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communications and marketing, and growth operations support.

"Partnering with PCF gives our agency access to the necessary resources for aiding our continued growth," said William Ritchey, principal of I-Connect. "We have seen great success on our own, but now that we have PCF on our side, we are looking forward to collaborating for even greater success."

About I-CONNECT

I-Connect Insurance Services, formerly the William Ritchey Insurance Agency, is an independent agency serving clients in California since 1967, with our company's history dating back to 1928. I-Connect caters to our customers with highly trained agents specializing in agri-business, commercial, workers' compensation, bonds, home, auto, antique auto, motorcycle, RV, boats, life, health, and supplemental insurance. Learn more at wr-ins.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.

