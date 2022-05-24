Al Ponte brings Italian to Neptune City, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Ponte, which means "to the bridge" in Italian, opens its doors in the old Simko's Grill location at 1311 RT 35 in Neptune, New Jersey.

The menu features wood fired brick oven pizza that cooks at 900 degrees, homemade pastas as well as simply prepared Italian classics! Al Ponte highlights creative cocktails along with an extensive spirits program. The wine list emphasizes an extensive selection between $30 and $50 with happy hour & bar specials several nights each week.

Owner Joe Zirkel is doubling down on having an approachable price point given the inflationary times that everyone is feeling. Since purchasing the restaurant in May 2021, there have been some incredible spikes in the cost of everyday living, which everyone is certainly feeling. If Al Ponte can be that "bridge" to a couple who can share a special occasion, or a group sharing a pizza and a glass of wine at the bar, then it will be the essential neighborhood restaurant! Most of the menu is handcrafted from scratch, including all of the pastas, mozzarella, bread, cultured butter, gelati and sorbets. Our wood fired pizza dough was created with the help of pizzaiolo Danny Rocca of Dough & Co in Long Island.

Al Ponte seats up to 32 at the bar with the dining room offering seating for up to 120 guests for business and social events. There is also an outdoor deck and bar which seats up to 50 guests and will be ready for the summer.

Hours of Operation:

Sunday-Thursday 1130AM-10PM

Friday-Saturday 1130AM-11PM

Al Ponte

1311 Route 35

Neptune City, NJ, 07753

732-807-3900

AlPonte.com

For more information, contact Palate Communications

54 West 40th street, New York NY 10018

917-515-1224

View original content:

SOURCE Palate