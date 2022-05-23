THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK EXPANDS ACCESS TO CRITICAL WEATHER INFORMATION THROUGH ITS CONNECTED TELEVISION APP AND NEW PAID SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING

The Weather Channel Television's upgraded connected TV (CTV) app now offers a subscription-based live stream of The Weather Channel Television Network, customizable local weather information, on-demand original programming and more

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channel television network, the #1 source for weather news and information for over 40 years, announced the roll out of its upgraded connected TV (CTV) app, The Weather Channel, which includes a subscription-based live stream of The Weather Channel Television Network. This marks the first time that the network has offered its own direct-to-consumer subscription, significantly expanding access to its critical weather information to millions of people across the country.

For only $2.99/month, app subscribers can enjoy access to The Weather Channel's live stream and on-demand library of original programming, as well as interactive features such as local forecasts, 24/7 weather alerts, real-time maps and radars. For a limited time, the network is offering a 7-day free trial for new app subscribers. And at no cost, viewers who have access to The Weather Channel via their cable and satellite provider can receive the same upgrades by authenticating their accounts using their provider credentials.

"This is a huge step for The Weather Channel television network, as we expand access to our best-in-class weather news and entertainment content," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of The Weather Channel parent company, Allen Media Group. "Our upgraded app allows subscribers to tailor their TV viewing experience to their location and needs. As many regions in the country prepare for the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, it was very important to launch this new app experience to ensure that our life-saving weather information is available to everyone, 24/7."

The Weather Channel CTV app is currently available on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV and will be coming soon to Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex. Viewers seeking weather news now have access to America's Most Trusted TV News Network, regardless of whether they are current cable customers or cord-cutters.

About The Weather Channel

Since its launch 40 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2018, the Ipsos poll ranked The Weather Channel as the most trusted name in news media and in 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. For 11 years in a row (2011 - 2021), Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the "TV News Brand of the Year." For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com .

