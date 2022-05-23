EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE BERNSTEIN 38TH ANNUAL STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) today announced it is scheduled to present at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Edwards Lifesciences logo. (PRNewsFoto/Edwards Lifesciences Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Michael A. Mussallem, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 1:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available later that day on the Edwards' investor relations website.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences, is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation