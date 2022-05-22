Linqto Surpasses Fifty Thousand Investor members

Private investing made simple on Linqto

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto , the Main Street investment platform for private technology market securities, announced a significant milestone in the company's growth. With a 100% increase in the past four months, Linqto has doubled its private investment community to 50,000 members.

Linqto. Private Investing made simple. (PRNewswire)

Linqto, the Main Street investment platform for private technology market securities, surpasses 50,000 members.

Linqto's growth has been driven by the increase in investors evaluating private markets as they look to diversify traditional portfolios allocations. Facing open questions on cryptocurrency drops, bear market, recession, and inflation, the average investor has shown keen interest in private market investments that offer greater stability and higher returns. According to Hamilton Lane's most recent Private Markets report, private equity continues to outperform public equity, generating an extra 83 cents per dollar invested since 2017, and will likely attract more institutional and high-net-worth individual investors in 2022.

"I'm excited to celebrate our inaugural Member's Week to celebrate the inclusion of 50,000 members in Linqto's mission to democratize access to the private market," said Susan Miller, Chief Growth Officer at Linqto. "Although private markets have shown superior returns, historically, the average investor has been shut out of these investments, limited to large, institutional buyers and the ultra, ultra, wealthy at an average investment of $7.5M. Linqto's incredible membership growth is a clear signal that average Main Street investors are interested in private markets, in particular digital asset technology companies."

Linqto's private investment portfolio includes many technology unicorns in which accredited investors can purchase equity stakes, such as companies like Ripple Labs, Uphold, BitPay, Dapper Labs, WHOOP, and Kraken. Members have seen a strong return on investment to date, with several exits including Coinbase, Robinhood, SoFi, Marqeta and NerdWallet. Register at www.linqto.com to be included in Linqto's Member Week, which will feature daily spot deals, investment promotions, and community connectivity.

About Linqto:

Linqto is a leader in liquidity in the private sector, providing accredited investors access to affordable investment opportunities in the world's top unicorns. Private investing made simple. Learn more at https://www.linqto.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Linqto