America's Leading E-Bike Retailer, Pedego is Now Open in Lambertville; Owner Committed to Going Electric With New Jersey

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Electric Bikes, an award-winning electric bike company with sixteen unique models and over 200 brick and mortar stores, welcomes its newest store in Lambertville, New Jersey. Owner Rich Bastian, is building an electric transportation empire through his five Pedego stores and commitment to go green together with the state.

As New Jersey hits their all-time record for gas prices, the state is exploring new ways to reduce its carbon footprint while becoming less dependent on fossil fuels. Recently, New Jersey signed a contract with Aecon , a multinational engineering firm, to promote the electrification of the state's public bus system.

New Jersey's efforts are part of a national initiative to reduce dependency on petroleum based products. The United States government has announced efforts to utilize green procurement practices and innovation to transform heavy-pollutant industries into industries that are low in carbon emissions. On an individual level, citizens are taking control and looking for ways to save at the pump, by taking action to conserve their usage of fossil fuels and increasing the amount of walking and cycling in their daily lives.

Recently, electric bikes have become a popular mode of transportation in addition to walking and traditional cycling. New Jersey is now home to 10 Pedego Electric Bike stores, with one recently opening in the town of Lambertville. Pedego's Lambertville location is owned by Rich Bastain, who also owns four other Pedego locations, across three states.

"To me, Pedego is about much more than electric bikes," said Bob Lonsdale, Manager of Pedego Lambertville. "E-biking is no doubt a leisure activity, but I believe that e-bikes provide New Jersey residents with commuting flexibility in and around the city, while also saving money and preserving the environment. Electric is the direction this beautiful state is headed, and I am proud to be contributing to making New Jersey a greener place."

Headquartered in Orange County, California, Pedego Electric Bikes has found great success in their non-franchise brick and mortar retail model over the past 13 years, and continues to hit the throttle on opening physical stores. Pedego has built a brand on a complete line of class-leading electric bikes, from cruisers to fat tire trail bikes, an industry leading 5-year warranty and a network of locally-owned dealers available for customization and regular on-site servicing. With Pedego's independent store growth, they are creating economic local growth in a profitable and booming industry.

Pedego has a unique culture of business leadership and has cultivated a massive community of Pedego enthusiasts. "Everything electric is just hot," says Don DiCostanzo, CEO of Pedego. "We are a lifestyle brand contributing to economic growth and entrepreneur opportunities. Whether it be a fun family activity, a serious sport, to reach personal health goals or for electric transportation, Pedego has an option for any activity that most everyone can enjoy - no matter the ability."

Pedego Lambertville also offers rental bikes perfect for riding the Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park, allowing riders to take full advantage of the scenic outdoor spaces in Lambertville. In an effort to even further integrate themselves into the community, the store partnered with the New Hope Celebrates Organization, donating bikes to be used at their annual Pride Ride. Pedego Lambertville will also be collaborating with other local organizations in the future by donating electric bikes.

About Pedego Lambertville

Pedego Lambertville is located at 13 North Union Street Lambertville, NJ 08530, and offers e-bikes for rental and purchase, as well as bike mechanic service and to suit all Pedego e-biking needs. Their business hours are 11am-5pm Wednesday, Thursday 10am- 5pm, Friday 11 am-7pm, and Saturday through Sunday 10pm-5pm. To learn more about Pedego's full-range lineup of electric bikes and try one for free, contact team@pedegolambertville.com or call (609) 542-0050.

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

Founded in 2008, Pedego® is the leading brand of electric bikes in North America. Pedego is famous for premium quality, five-star local service, and an industry leading five year warranty. A complete line of 16 electric bike models are available at over 200 locally-owned Pedego stores that offer sales, rentals, tours, accessories, and service. Visit www.pedego.com to find a store and try a Pedego.

