ABM RESPIRATORY CARE PRESENTS IN-VITRO EVIDENCE OF BIWAZE COUGH

White Paper - Evaluation and Comparison of Cough Efficiency

SINGAPORE and EAGAN, Minn., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABM Respiratory Care, a medical technology company focused on developing and globally commercializing novel integrated airway clearance and ventilation solutions, has published a white paper that evaluates and compares the performance of two assisted cough therapy devices. The white paper was written by Respiratory Therapists from Seattle Children's Hospital and includes a series of bench studies. The BiWaze Cough System was compared to the CoughAssist T70 by evaluating effects of delivered therapy on flow, pressure, and cough efficiency within a mechanical lung model.

BiWaze Cough System (PRNewswire)

Top take aways from the white paper include:

BiWaze Cough was shown to generate physiologic airflow and pressure patterns with mechanically assisted cough maneuvers that closely mimic natural voluntary cough patterns observed in humans.

The BiWaze Cough showed higher cough efficiency based on clinical values associated with enhanced secretion removal from the airways with greater observed peak cough flows and a 2-fold greater increase in airflow acceleration than CoughAssist T70 at similar settings.

BiWaze Cough was shown to provide immediate stabilization and optimization of lung model volume by applying a novel positive pressure setting between cough maneuvers, which is not currently offered by other cough assist devices and could help to improve patient tolerance following suctioning or disconnection from a ventilator to receive therapy.

The BiWaze Cough provided greater consistency and transmission of oscillatory pressure pulses in the lung model than CoughAssist T70 when high frequency oscillations were combined with assisted cough therapy.

ABM RESPIRATORY CARE SHARES IN-VITRO EVIDENCE OF POTENTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN COUGH EFFICIENCY AND AIRWAY CLEARANCE THERAPY

"BiWaze Cough's design is unlike any other assisted cough therapy device available. It is based on our unique BiWaze platform which incorporates two blowers instead of one, intended to provide a more comfortable and efficient therapy deep within lungs," said Vinay Joshi, CEO. "There are other features included in BiWaze Cough which provides more options for clinicians in delivering airway clearance. The Seattle Children's research team conducted a thorough analysis and delivered a comprehensive white paper."

"In our research, we aim to better understand how each of the tested devices would perform with different therapeutic cough assist settings," explained Robert DiBlasi, RRT-NPS, FAARC, Seattle Children's Hospital. "Bench studies are a vital first step in the translational research process, especially when evaluating performance in novel devices and then comparing findings to existing clinical devices prior to being introduced at the bedside. This is the first study to evaluate BiWaze Cough's performance and compare to a widely used airway clearance device, like CoughAssist T70. BiWaze Cough's potential to deliver highly efficient cough therapy is an exciting development in airway clearance. I am eager to see the potential impact BiWaze Cough could have on future research findings, lung health, and other clinical outcomes in patients."

About ABM Respiratory Care

Founded in 2017, ABM Respiratory Care is dedicated to advancing the standard of patient care for people suffering from chronic lung diseases and breathing disorders through innovation in core technology, real time assessment and smart algorithms to personalize the therapy at the point care. Our BiWaze platform is designed to improve the standard of care by providing complete breathing support and airways clearance for people with compromised respiratory systems, in any care setting around the world. For more information visit, http://www.abmrc.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Leah Noaeill

VP of Marketing and Clinical Affairs, ABM Respiratory Care

Leah.Noaeill@ABMRC.com

1.877.226.7201

ABM will advance airway clearance and lung ventilation through intelligent, connected, clinically differentiated and innovative respiratory care solutions to help people breathe better inside and outside the hospital. (PRNewsfoto/ABM Respiratory Care) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABM Respiratory Care