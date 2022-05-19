Republic Services Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2022

Ranking Recognizes Company's ESG Leadership in Climate Change, Environment and Governance

PHOENIX, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has been named to 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. The Company is ranked 58th overall and first among its peers in the environmental services industry.

"Republic Services continues to make progress toward our ambitious 2030 sustainability goals, which are aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and address some of the most critical issues facing our world today," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "I'd like to recognize our 39,000 team members for their commitment to driving sustainable business practices across all areas of the company and partnering with our customers to create a more sustainable world."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 ESG factors in eight pillars: Climate Change, Employee Relations, Environment, Finance, Governance, Human Rights, Stakeholders and Society, and ESG Performance. Republic Services ranked amongst the top 40 companies in the Climate Change, Environment and Governance categories. Information is obtained from publicly available sources only.

"Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade will require companies to truly embed ESG into the core of their business," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions."

Republic Services has received other notable third-party recognition over the past year, including Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies 2022 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for a sixth consecutive year. The Company also is certified as a Great Place to Work.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior service offerings while partnering with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL Media has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 155 environmental, social and governance factors.

About 3BL Media

3BL Media's unrivaled distribution platforms and TriplePundit Brand Studio promote the environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives of leading companies, private equity firms, nonprofits and NGOs to a global audience. Learn more here .

